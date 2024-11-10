Disney is riding the waves back to the world of Moana with a sequel coming to screens on November 27, and theaters have come equipped with a range of popcorn buckets and other merchandise.

Moana 2: Where To Buy Regal's Popcorn Bucket & Merch

Regal surfed the waves to offer one of Moana 2's most unique popcorn buckets, as it depicts the titular Polynesian girl taming a wave on a patch of sand, with the popcorn held within the translucent blue water.

In a second offering from Regal, Moana stands above her iconic canoe, sailing the seas in a collector's boat that happens to hold a helping of nachos too.

While the exclusive wave container may be Regal's primary popcorn offering, the theater giant also offers a more simplistic tin and dome cup.

Those looking to dive deep into the Moana 2 collectors game can find a set of Funko Pop! figures featuring Moana, Maui, and more, some of which are also available in keychain form.

Moana 2 stars Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson teamed up with Regal to promote the theater giant's aquatic offerings, appearing in promo videos drawing attention to the popcorn bucket and collector's boat available.

The full promos can be seen below:

While Regal hasn't confirmed a release date or price for its Moana 2 range, it ought to be available in their theaters' concession stands by the time the Disney flick hits theaters on Wednesday, November 27.

Moana 2: Where To Buy AMC's Popcorn Bucket & Merch

AMC Theaters offers a popcorn tin featuring Moana herself alongside her animal companions of Pua the pot-belly pig and Heihei the bantam rooster.

But their main offering from AMC comes in the Kakamora coconut sipper cup, which comes packaged with the popcorn tin in the Beachside Bundle, which was highlighted in a video starring Cravalho and Johnson.

A price and release date for Regal's Moana 2 concessions collectibles have yet to be revealed, but the promo notes buyers will save $2.99 USD for purchasing the bundle containing both exclusive items.

Moana 2: Where To Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Bucket & Merch

In a similar fashion to Regal's wave-tastic popcorn bucket, Cinemark has revealed another design of Moana standing before a wave (which holds the tasty kernels), but this time she is accompanied by Heihei and Pua.

Moana 2's leading voices also had a promo video to offer Cinemark moviegoers, delivering an up-close look at the aquatic popcorn collectible.

Cinemark hasn't announced the price just yet for its Moana 2 popcorn bucket, but the chain confirmed it will be available in time for the movie's theatrical release on Wednesday, November 27.

Moana 2 hits theaters on Wednesday, November 27.