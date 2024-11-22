Moana 2 Reviews: Critics Share Strong First Reactions

As the first reactions to Disney's latest animated offering, Moana 2, arrive online, can the sequel match the beloved 2016 original?

A recent update cast doubt on whether Moana 2's reviews would deliver as the embargo for full reviews reportedly won't lift until Tuesday, Wednesday, November 27, just one day before theatrical release.

First Moana 2 Social Reviews Are Full of Praise

Disney

Ahead of its theatrical release on Wednesday, November 27, a lucky group of critics had the chance to see Moana 2 early and share their first reactions on X (formerly Twitter), and, overall, things are looking good.

Moana 2 offers "another emotional & empowering journey," says Tessa Smith from Mama's Geeky, who praised the music, humor, characters, and animation:

";Moana 2; is a worthy sequel! Hilarious, great music & tons of. Another emotional & empowering journey on the sea. Animation is STUNNING! New characters are fantastic but at its best when Moana & Maui are together. Their banter is everything! That mid-credit scene [mind-blown emoji]!"

Intriguingly, Smith also hypes up what happens after the credits by saying, "that mid-credit scene," followed by a mind-blown emoji, possibly hinting at its major ramifications for a potential third movie.

The show-stealing character in the "delightful sequel" for Joseph Deckelmeir from ScreenRant proved to be Moana's little sister Simea

"I absolutely loved 'Moana 2'! The animation is breathtaking, and Moana’s ensemble crew is fantastic. Her little sister completely stole the show for me. The story is strong and well-crafted. It's a delightful sequel. I also enjoyed loved the music!"

The songs may not be "quite as catchy this go around," according to Chris Killian from ComicBook, but there are still "hilarious gags and heartfelt moments" along with a "deeper dive into Polynesian lore:"

"While the songs aren’t quite as catchy this go round, Moana and Maui are still an infectious pair, delivering hilarious gags and heartfelt moments. Brilliant animation, a deeper dive into Polynesian lore, 'Moana 2' proves it’s worth sailing beyond the reef once again."

Why Moana 2 Needed To Be a Win for Disney

For readers who may be unaware, the follow-up to 2016's Moana was not always conceived as a theatrical sequel but a Disney+ series (read more about why Disney's CEO changed plans for the release).

The story now coming to theaters was originally planned for Moana: The Series but was officially switched to Moana 2 under a year ago in February 2024.

Naturally, the change of plans raised concerns for the quality of Moana 2, as the story was originally planned for a vastly different format and a nine-month turnaround to convert the series into a movie isn't awfully long.

But alas, if the first reactions from critics are to be believed, Disney has pulled through with a successful follow-up to Moana.

Disney appears to be betting big on the aquatic franchise going forward with the sequel's release imminent and a live-action of Moana now in production to hit theaters on July 10, 2026 (starring Catherine Lagaʻaia and Dwayne Johnson).

As one early reaction to Moana 2 hyped up the mid-credit scene as mind-blowing, fans should expect a tease for Moana 3 to close out the sequel. While no follow-up has been announced just yet, it seems one could be on the way if the second outing can rain money once more at the box office.

Moana 2 hits theaters on Wednesday, November 27.