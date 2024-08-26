Moana 2's Main Villain Officially Revealed (Photo)

Moana 2 may be a Moana and Maui reunion; but in Disney's animated sequel, the duo will face a new female villain.

Set to release on November 27, Moana 2 follows Moana (Auli'i Cravalho), Maui (Dwayne Johnson), and "a new crew" to "the far seas of Oceania" and into "dangerous, long-lost waters."

Thanks to newly revealed artwork, fans now have an idea of the threat the voyager and demigod will encounter on their adventure. You're welcome.

Moana 2's New Villain Revealed

Moana 2 promo art has offered a first look at the sequel's villainess named Matangi.

The artwork shows Matangi wearing a dark-colored dress with an orange, possibly feathered, collar and a long cape. She's also sporting a yellow and orange hairpiece.

What's particularly interesting is the additional items in the artwork, including a giant clam, a blackbird, and a bat.

Audiences can hear Matangi in Disney's official Moana 2 trailer at the 1:20 mark, saying, "You will be destroyed and your Wayfinder too," all while Maui tries to fight swarms of birds or bats.

The trailer also offered a quick but limited look at the villain, enrobed and elevated by bats, and against the backdrop of a full, purple moon.

After the trailer shows Moana and Maui viewing glowing purple waterspouts on the ocean, Maui offers his perspective on this new villain, admitting, "Now I kinda miss the lava monster."

Awhimai Fraser has been cast as the voice of Matangi and she's no stranger to Disney Animation.

In addition to roles on Shortland Street and Ahikaroa, Fraser also voiced Elsa and Dolores in the Māori language versions of Frozen and Encanto.

Who Is Moana 2's Matangi?

In 2016's Moana, Te Kā didn't have a voice. The only antagonist Moana and Maui actually spoke with was Tamatoa, but even that exchange was short-lived.

Battling Matangi won't only be different in terms of her powers but also the fact that she can converse with Moana and Maui, and banter and quips are sure to abound.

But while we don't know much about this nefarious character or the source of her mysterious powers, Moana 2's plot synopsis does note that Moana embarks on her new adventure after "receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors."

The film trailer also revealed the legend of a cursed, ancient island hidden in a storm, and whose purple-hued clouds and lightning are similar to the look of the waterspouts and the lightning that strikes Moana's home of Motuni.

As Moana 2's release date approaches, additional trailers and TV spots are likely to reveal more about Moana's mission and the malefactor Matangi.

Moana 2 sails into theaters on November 27.

