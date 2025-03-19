Here's Why Moana Now Has Tattoos In 'Moana 2'

In many ways, the ending of Disney's Moana 2 is only the beginning for the Wayfinder thanks to her new tattoos.

First released on November 27, 2024, and now streaming on Disney+, Moana 2 reunites Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) and demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) in a quest to find the hidden island of Motefetu, break Nalo's curse, and reunite the wayfinding civilizations.

Why Moana Gets Tattoos in Moana 2

Moana 2's huge twist of an ending not only left Moana with a second chance at life but also a new look and status.

Maui and Moana's journey to find Motefetu nearly ended in tragedy with Nalo's lightning striking Moana just as she touches the island's shore and breaks the curse.

After Maui finds Moana's body, he recites a chant that allows for Moana's ancestors (including her Gramma Tala) to revive her. However, the temporary death of the film's lead character wasn't Moana 2's only surprise.

When she returns to life, Moana gains a magical tattoo depicting Motefetu's mountains and the stars above the island. Not only does this commemorate what she accomplished, but the tattoos also signify that, like Maui, she too is now a demigod.

In 2016's Moana, Maui explained how he gained his demigod tattoos through his actions and achievements. Moana's tattoo is now a reminder of hers, as well as another connection to her ancestors.

According to Moana 2 directors David Derrick Jr. and Jason Hand, Moana being a demigoddess not only felt "right for her character," but also offers "untapped potential" in terms of future sequels:

"You know, there’s an untapped potential to the idea of her being a demigod, obviously. And we love that as an idea. And you know what that means. We haven’t quite got there yet, but I think it actually felt right for her character."

What Moana's Tattoos Mean for Moana 3

Why Disney hasn't announced a Moana 3 just yet, the sequel's box office numbers coupled with its streaming performance on Disney+ suggest that's only a matter of time.

Also, Moana 2's mid-credit scene which showed a team-up between Nalo (who is this overarching villain?) and original Moana baddie Tamatoa suggests the filmmakers have more than just a few ideas in mind for a threequel.

It will be fascinating to see how Moana's new demigoddess identity, and her accompanying new powers, will impact her own growth and relationships. There is also the question of what other tattoos she might gain now that the Wayfinding people of the ocean are connected once more.

