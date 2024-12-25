Moana 2: Disney Confirms What We All Suspected About Ending + Teases Moana 3 Story

Moana 2's ending not only shocked audiences but set up a new path for the Wayfinder that may already be in the works.

First released on November 27, 2024, Moana 2 reunited Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) with the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on a voyage to find the hidden island Motefetu, cursed by the demigod villain, Nalo.

In explaining Moana 2's emotional ending, a Walt Disney Animation Studios head hinted that the sequel's twist may be further explored in a Moana 3.

What Happened to Moana & Moana 3 Tease Explained

Disney

Jared Bush, the writer of Moana and Moana 2, and now Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, confirmed Moana's sequel transformation.

When asked on X (formerly Twitter) whether Moana is now a demigod or a Tautai, Bush assured fans that she is now "a demigod:"

"Moana is now… a demigod. What that means for the future… we might just find out."

After Maui is stripped of his demigod powers by Nalo towards the end of the film, Moana risks her life by diving into the water to touch Motefetu's shore, successfully breaking Nalo's curse.

However, Nalo hits Moana with a lightning strike that surprisingly kills the titular heroine, but only for a moment.

Moana's ancestors and the ocean succeed in bringing her back to life. But this time, she's a demigod, just like Maui, complete with tattoos and a magically made-over oar.

While fans suspected Moana's new status, Bush's response is an official confirmation of her new demigod identity and abilities.

This particular story choice also means future Moana storytelling is wide open, allowing Disney to avoid the pitfalls of rehash or franchise fatigue in a Moana 3.

Speaking of which, the animation CCO's reply of "we might just find out" is a strong hint that Moana 3 is likely and that her demigod future will soon be explored.

Why Disney Wants a Moana 3

Disney fans may not have to wait eight years for another Moana sequel.

Not only has 2016's Moana dominated streaming charts in recent years, but Moana 2 shattered box office records upon its debut, surpassing Frozen's title of the highest Thanksgiving debut and Frozen 2's highest Black Friday performance of all time (via Deadline).

While Disney has a long list of upcoming theatrical sequels, including Zootopia 2 and Toy Story 5, Moana 2's performance is likely to encourage the House of Mouse to continue investing in this lucrative franchise and its broad appeal.

But apart from the box office receipts, Jared Bush's particularly public tease suggests Disney intends to continue this Moana story and that Moana 3 may be announced sooner rather than later.

Moana 2 is playing in theaters worldwide.