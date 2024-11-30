Moana 2's ending delivers an unexpected fate for the beloved titular Wayfinder, leading to an incredible transformation that could set the stage for a much more epic team-up with Maui (Dwayne Johnson) in future stories.

The highly-talked-about sequel brings Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) back for another journey in the ocean. With her new crew, she ventures to find a hidden island named Motefetu that could bring together all aquatic tribes by lifting it from the depths of the sea.

However, the journey brings her face to face with a powerful new demigod villain in Moana 2 named Nalo who placed the curse on the island in the first place.

Did Moana Die In Moana 2?

Moana

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Moana 2.

As Moana, Maui, and her loyal crew of villagers come face to face with the massive storm brought about by Nalo to prevent humans from lifting the curse on Motefetu, Maui decides to take matters into his own hands by trying to break Nalo's reckoning on his own, but the villain stripped his demigod powers.

Moana, well aware of what is at stake, leaps into the water to find the island by herself. While she successfully breaks the curse by touching Motefetu's shore, Nalo strikes her with lightning that kills her momentarily.

However, in an emotional moment, Moana's ancestors and the ocean ultimately restored her back to life with an added twist by turning her into a demigod like Maui.

Moana's ascension into a demigod (complete with powerful tattoos) means that she presumably gains immortality abilities like superhuman strength as well. The sequel also confirms that Moana's oar serves as the extension of her powers, similar to Maui's all-powerful hook.

The oar gives Moana the ability to shape the tides and create pathways into the ocean.

How Moana's New Demigod Powers Fit in a Potential Moana 3

Moana 2's post-credits scene sets the stage for a high-stakes battle in a possible Moana 3, with Nalo and Matangi (the Bat Lady) teaming up with Tamatoa (the giant coconut crab villain from the first movie) to seek redemption against Moana and Maui.

Given that Moana now has demigod powers like Maui, the much more powerful duo now has a great chance at defeating their enemies, but they are still outnumbered three to two.

Maui may decide to start training Moana on how to use her new demigod powers for them to stand a chance against Nalo and his forces.

Moana's near-death experience at the end of Moana 2 may have also changed her mindset moving forward, with her appreciating life even more and accepting the fact that she needs to embrace different paths that are out of her comfort zone to succeed in her goal.

Moana 2 is now available in theaters worldwide.