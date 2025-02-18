Disney seems to have big plans for the Moana franchise, and it seems a third movie may even be on the cards.

Moana and her demigod companion Maui have already taken two trips to theaters in animation, but it seems their journey is just getting started.

Why Moana 3 Will Almost Certainly Happen (Eventually)

Following Moana 2's theatrical release and its ongoing journey to home-viewing platforms, many will be eager to know what the future holds for the animated Disney franchise, including what has been said about a potential Moana 3.

Speaking with Zavvi, one of Moana 2's directors, Jason Hand, was asked whether a threequel will happen to which he said they "cannot predict the future" but he would "love to see Moana's story continue:"

"You know we cannot predict the future, we're so proud of the movie we just made. Obviously, we'd love to see Moana's story continue because she's an amazing character and I love to see what she does on screen."

Moana actress Auli'i Cravalho was asked by young fans on BBC Newsround whether a third movie will happen. To which, the 24-year-old gave an unconvincing, "I don't know anything. I know nothing," before winking to the camera, perhaps hinting there are already plans for more.

The writer behind the 2024 sequel, Jar,d Bush, has already confirmed what fans suspected about the movie's ending as he stated Moana is "now... a demigod." And he even seemed to tease that will be explored in Moana 3, saying, "What that means for the future… we might just find out."

That wasn't the only way the sequel set up Moana 3 as the mid-credits scene revealed the evil storm god Nalo keeping Matangi prisoner. While Nalo antagonized Moana and Maui from afar by controlling the weather this time around, perhaps the third movie will turn him into more of a physical threat.

During an interview with Radio Times, Jason Hand suggested that "there's obviously more stories that could be told," but at the time he was asked (around the sequel's release), the focus was still firmly on the new movie.

After Moana 2 turned over upwards of $1 billion at the box office, fans can almost guarantee a third movie will be made. That said, they may be kept waiting a while as Disney has a track record of waiting over five years to release sequels to animated successes such as Frozen 2, Inside Out, Toy Story 4, and more.

There were already eight years between 2016's Moana and 2024's Moana 2, and the wait for the third movie could easily be more, less, or the same. Ultimately, Disney doesn't follow much of a pattern when it comes to sequel releases, and for now, at this early stage, it's impossible to tell when Moana 3 will happen.

The Future of Disney's 'Moana' Franchise

Disney

As part of the same Radio Times interview discussed earlier, Auli'i Cravalho expressed how she "[loves] that the Moana-verse seems to only be expanding" into live-action, real life, and more:

"I love that the Moana-verse seems to only be expanding. Catherine Lagaʻaia is our Moana in the live action and I absolutely have loved seeing her work, knowing that she is on a canoe with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and is holding her own feels incredible."

Cravalho added that she is "working in that executive producer capacity" on the live-action remake, indicating she will expand her behind-the-scenes role in the franchise going forward and perhaps take on the same duties on Moana 3:

"I am working in that executive producer capacity. I'm learning, I am flexing that new muscle. I'm answering a lot of emails. I didn't realize there were so many emails to be answered, but it's a great ride."

Speaking of Moana's live-action remake, that will be the next entry in the Hawaiian franchise when it hits theaters on July 10, 2026. The aquatic adaptation will bring back Dwayne Johnson as Maui while Catherine Lagaʻaia steps into the role of Moana (find out the five biggest details confirmed for the remake).

One major figure in Moana who was missing from the sequel was composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, but fans need not worry, as he will be back to work on the live-action remake. As the Hamilton icon steps back into the fold, hopefully, he will lend his talents to Moana 3 and more future entries in the franchise.

But through a screen now isn't the only way to experience Disney's canoe-riding adventures, as the Broadway-style musical The Tales of Moana launched onto the Disney Treasure cruiseliner in December 2024. The stage show is based on the first Moana movie and condenses the storyline into an hour-long event.

Furthermore, a Moana-themed float has been confirmed to feature in the new nighttime "Disney Starlight" parade in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Florida, launching summer 2025. The float sees Moana and her canoe riding a wave, with animal companions Hei Hei and Pua also on board.

Disney Parks

Many will be aware what became Moana 2 was originally developed as Moana: The Series for Disney+ until plans changed on the project. While that attempt at bringing the franchise to streaming was abandoned, it could show an interest in developing some form of Moana spin-off series.

Moana 2 is available now for digital purchase while fans are eagerly tracking the latest updates on the movie's Disney+ release.