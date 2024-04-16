Moana 2's Latest Story Update Is Great News for Maui Fans

A new plot update for Disney's upcoming sequel, Moana 2, should make Maui fans happy.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was arguably the biggest name in the original Moana from 2016 as the demigod Maui, later taking on a role as a producer for Disney's live-action remake coming in July 2026.

Maui was then confirmed to return to action in Moana 2 when it was announced as one of Disney's next movies, with fans wondering if his role would be as substantial as it was eight years ago.

Disney

Fans got a plot update for Disney's Moana 2 teasing how big Dwayne Johnson's role as Maui will be after he was confirmed to reprise his role at Disney's 2024 shareholder's meeting.

A new plot synopsis (coming from an updated project profile) confirmed that Moana will embark on her next journey "alongside Maui" as they team up with a crew of seafarers in new waters:

"After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana journeys alongside Maui and a new crew to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."

This leaves little doubt that Maui's role in Moana 2 will be nearly as big as Moana herself after fans questioned if Johnson or his character would take a step back.

For reference, the original synopsis (released with the first look at the film) only listed Maui's name next to Moana's but did not indicate how big his role would be:

"Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical 'Moana 2' takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."

What Will Happen in Moana 2?

After Maui shapeshifted into his giant hawk form at the end of 2016's Moana, flying by Auli'i Cravalho's leading princess as she sailed off, he is now set to reunite with Moana in an expansive role for Moana 2.

While the details behind their journey remain a mystery without a full trailer, they appear to be sailing far beyond the shores of Moto Nui in this new movie as the Oceania locale is teased in both synopses.

They will also learn to work with a brand-new group of wayfinders (who were teased in the sequel's concept art), although it's unclear whether they come from Moana's home island or elsewhere.

Fans hope to see a first trailer showing the two in action sometime in Spring or Summer 2024, which will put Johnson's role into more perspective as the story is fleshed out.

Moana 2 splashes into theaters on November 27.

