Disney Will Release These 3 New Moana Projects In the Near Future (Confirmed)

With three new projects set to release before Summer 2025, at this point, there's no telling how far Disney will go to give audiences more of Moana.

Walt Disney Animation's 2016 film may be approaching its eight-year anniversary, but the story of Disney's popular Polynesian princess - and its pop culture proliferation - has only just begun.

Along with news of Moana crossing 1 billion streams on Disney+ and being the most streamed movie on any platform in 2023, the House of Mouse confirmed three "shiny" new Moana projects are set to release within the next year and a half.

Moana 2

Disney

The most recently announced - and the next Moana project on Disney's docket - is Moana 2.

Originally planned as a Disney+ series, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger confirmed the show had been reworked into a theatrical sequel and is set to arrive in theaters on November 27.

In addition to a seconds-long teaser showing Moana arriving on an island and blowing into a conch shell, Disney shared the following synopsis:

"After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

Disney also shared a still from the film showing Moana, Maui, Pua, and Heihei with three new characters, with what appears to be a whale shark with some spiritual significance.

Disney The Tale of Moana

Disney

Debuting exclusively on the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line's next new ship, "Disney The Tale of Moana," is the first-ever stage adaptation of the 2016 film.

Disney Cruise Line shows are known for their Broadway-style quality, and it sounds like Disney is looking to make waves (pun intended) with "Disney The Tale of Moana."

According to Disney, the show features a massive, elaborate Te Kā puppet "of a scale Disney Cruise Line has never before produced" that transforms into Te Fiti, along with a giant, glowing manta ray that soars over the audience.

Disney

The theater is also expected to "transform" from Moana's home island of Motunui into the open ocean, complete with stars overhead.

Lastly, the show is confirmed to include a scrapped Moana and Maui song from the 2016 film, "Warrior Face," and feature elements of Pacific Islands culture via the detailed set design, dance numbers, and songs featuring Tuvaluan, Tokelauan, and Samoan languages.

"Disney The Tale of Moana" is expected to debut with the Disney Treasure on December 21.

Bonus: Heihei Cafe

Yes, there's more Moana to be had aboard the Disney Treasure. Located just off the ship's Grand Hall, Moana fans can drop by Heihei Cafe for their own "boat snack" while checking out the venue's authentic Polynesian design and film-inspired details.

Live-Action Moana

Disney

Less than a year after Moana 2 arrives in theaters, Disney's live-action Moana - which also stars Maui's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson - will make its theatrical debut.

In fact, Johnson announced the "live-action reimagining of Moana" in 2023; and only recently, the Black Adam star confirmed the film's live-action Moana actress has been cast following a "global search."

While original Moana voice actress Auli'i Cravalho is not reprising her role for the remake, she is an executive producer and claimed to be helping find "the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit."

As of writing, Disney has yet to share any further details about the film. But despite claims that it may be delayed, live-action Moana is still slated to sail into theaters on June 27, 2025.

Moana 2 arrives in theaters on November 27, 2024; Disney's live-action Moana is set to release on June 27, 2025.