Moana Live-Action Movie Has Now Cast Its New Moana Actress (Confirmed)

According to Maui star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Disney has already cast its next Moana.

Currently slated to release June 27, 2025, Disney's live-action "reimagining" of 2016's animated Moana was first announced in 2023 with Johnson reprising his role as the magical fishhook-wielding demi-god.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said for Moana voice actress, Auliʻi Cravalho, who's been helping to "find the next actress to portray" the ocean-loving Wayfinder as she plays the role of producer for this film.

Now, on the heels of Moana 2's announcement, Dwayne Johnson confirmed that Disney's live-action Moana star has finally been found.

Moana Actress Cast for Live-Action Movie

During the WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event, Dwayne Johnson discussed casting Disney's live-action Moana with Entertainment Tonight and confirmed that "we found her."

According to the Black Adam actor, casting a live-action Moana was a "global search;" and even though the right actress has been found, fans will have to wait a little longer to learn who she is as Johnson's "not gonna tell you yet:"

"One of the exciting things about that was actually finding our Moana and how exciting that has been. The global search to find our Moana -- which -- between you and I, we found her -- not gonna tell you yet. [It's] very exciting."

Along with the mystery of just who is playing Disney's live-action Moana is whether the 2025 movie can stick to its release.

After Disney announced Moana 2 and its November 27, 2024 release, Deadline reported that the remake isn't expected to stick to its June 27, 2025 release date.

But on the same day as the outlet's claim, Dwayne Johnson delivered this casting update and news that the live-action film begins filming later this year.

Given Johnson's various projects and upcoming commitments, delaying the film may be a luxury neither the actor nor Disney can afford.

Fans should know more about when to truly expect Disney's live-action Moana, along with who's playing the film's leading heroine, in the weeks to come.

Disney's original Moana is streaming now on Disney+.