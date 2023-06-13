Dwayne Johnson's Live-Action Moana Movie Gets Exciting Release Announcement

By Savannah Sanders Posted:
Dwayne Johnson Moana

Moana, Disney's next live-action remake is officially on the calendar.

During the Walt Disney Company's 2023 Shareholders Meeting, Dwayne Johnson, who voiced Maui in the animated 2016 film, announced that "a live-action reimagining of Moana is in the works." 

Live-Action Moana Receives a Release Date

Dwayne Johnson, Moana
Disney

Disney's live-action Moana starring Dwayne Johnson is officially slated to release on June 27, 2025.

While Johnson is "expected" to reprise his role as Maui, Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated film, recently confirmed she would not be playing live-action Moana.

Both Cravalho and Johnson are confirmed to serve as the 2025 film's executive producers.

This article is developing. Check back for updates!

