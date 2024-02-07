Disney surprised fans across the world with news about Moana 2, including the cast of characters coming in the highly-anticipated sequel.

Following the success Disney saw with 2016's Moana, the studio already has plans for a live-action reboot of the original film, leaving many wondering if an animated sequel would ever come to light.

Who Will Join Moana 2's Cast?

Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger officially confirmed plans for Moana 2 to be released in theaters on November 27 as a reworking of the originally planned Moana series on Disney+.

The news included confirmation of a handful of characters set to appear, which are listed below along with the actors expected to play them:

Moana

Auli'i Cravalho , Moana

After breaking ground in 2016 as the new Disney princess Moana, Hawaiian star Auli'i Cravalho will most likely reprise her voiceover role for the Disney animated sequel.

Fans last saw Moana save her island, Motonui, by restoring the heart of Te Fiti and taking on a bigger role as a leader under her parents as second in line to the chief of the tribe.

Maui

Amongst a hoard of other big-name projects, Hollywood megastar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is expected to be back with Disney to once again play the role of the demigod Maui.

In the original Moana, Maui stole the heart of Te Fiti and put the entire island of Motonui at risk of dying before Moana finds him in an abandoned oasis and takes him on a wild journey across the sea.

Heihei

Known for his eccentric roles, Alan Tudyk will more than likely return to the Moana sequel to play the titular princess' classic Disney bird companion, Heihei.

Not known for being the most intelligent creature, Heihei was a bundle of laughs in 2016's Moana thanks to Tudyk's voice work as he continually put Moana's quest in jeopardy.

Pua

Pua

Only playing a minor role in the original movie was Moana's pet on Motonui - a small pig named Pua.

Via Buzzfeed, Pua did not have a voice actor attached to the role, as all the character's sounds were made by several real pigs.

New Seafarers

Disney

As part of the announcement, Disney shared a piece of concept art from Moana 2 confirming a group of "new seafarers" who will join Moana and Maui on their next ocean-bound adventure.

While no voice actors or character names are attached to these newcomers yet, they were teased to be part of the new adventure in the following synopsis for the sequel:

"Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical 'Moana 2' takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."

Moana 2 is set for theatrical release on November 27.

