After an incredible finish in Fast X, Fast and Furious 11 is poised to deliver another thrilling story that is set to elevate the Vin Diesel-led franchise.

Fast & Furious 10 showcased a stellar cast full of newcomers, like Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes and Brie Larson's Tess, while also featuring franchise mainstays.

Looking ahead, Fast 11 is on the horizon, but its exact story details are still being kept under wraps due to obvious reasons.

Universal

At this year's Cinemacon in April, via The Hollywood Reporter, Vin Diesel confirmed that Fast & Furious 11 will premiere in 2025.

The exact release date has yet to be confirmed, but the reveal that Fast & Furious 11 will release in 2025 indicates that it will be about a two-year wait after Fast X.

Moreover, 2025 is expected to be a big year for movies, considering that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Superman: Legacy, and The Batman: Part II are confirmed to premiere during the year.

It is unknown if there are new cast members in Fast & Furious 11. In a previous interview with Variety in February, though, Diesel expressed interest in bringing in Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. in a future Fast installment as the "antithesis of Dom:"

“Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom. There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality.”

When Variety pressed if he had already recruited Downey Jr. for the role yet, the Fast X star played coy:

“How dare you ask me this question in front of all these people? I have pride and I have dignity.”

In April, Variety reported last month that Fast X director Louis Leterrier will return to direct Fast and Furious 11, reuniting him with Diesel and its stellar cast.

A few days after the director reveal, Deadline then confirmed that Fast and Furious 11 will be written by The Flash screenwriter Christina Hodson and Cloverfield scribe Oren Uziel.

During Fast X's premiere in Rome last May 13, Diesel seemingly confirmed to Fandango that Fast and Furious 11 will not be the final film of the franchise. Instead, it appears that Fast X is the first part of a trilogy:

Fandango: “What can you tell us about the future of Dom outside of this saga. What conversations have you guys been having about that?” Diesel: “It’s a really good question. As filmmakers, though, you want to allow people to enjoy the film without tipping the hat too much. I can say this, going in and making this movie, the studio asked if this could be a two-parter. And after the studio saw this part 1, they said, ‘Could you make Fast X the finale a trilogy?’ So…" Michelle Rodriguez: "It’s three Xs in any story." Fandango: “Are you guys confirming right now that we’re getting a third movie?” Diesel: "We are going to get in trouble here…" Fandango: "Wait, did that just happen?"

While Fast & Furious 7 managed to pay tribute to Paul Walker's Brian O'Connor, Diesel told Total Film, via Gamesradar, in March that he "couldn't imagine" the Fast Saga ending "without truly saying goodbye" to the character:

"I will give you this without spoiling anything: I couldn’t imagine this saga ending without truly saying goodbye to Brian O’Conner."

Fast X's Ending Explained

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Fast X.

Fast X ended on a major cliffhanger, leaving fans to speculate on what's next for Dom and his family.

After narrowly escaping and saving Little Brian from Dante (thanks to Jakob Torreto's sacrifice), it was ultimately revealed that Alan Ritchson's Aimes is working with Jason Momoa's Fast villain all along, shooting the plane that is carrying Roman, Tej, Han, and Ramsey out of the sky. It is unknown if they are dead or not.

Meanwhile, Dante used two self-driving gasoline trucks to trap Dom and Little Brian in the middle of the road. However, Dom still managed to escape by driving down the dam, ultimately landing in the water where the pair had to swim out from.

However, Dante revealed that he rigged the dam to blow, leaving the fate of Dom and Little Brian unknown as it explodes and the film cuts to black.

Elsewhere, Letty and Cipher managed to escape the highly-secured prison in Antarctica before being rescued from the cold by the surprise comeback of Gal Gadot's Gisele Yashar.

In the post-credits scene, Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs returned, showing the character inside one of Dante's many hideouts. While inside the location, Dante called Hobbs to tell him that he is also one of his targets since he is the one who pulled the trigger to kill his dad.

How Fast X’s Story Will Continue in Fast 11 (Theory)

There are a lot of moving parts in Fast X's ending that Fast and Furious 11 needs to resolve.

For starters, Fast 11 is expected to reveal the fates of Roman, Tej, Han, and Ramsey before unveiling where Dom and Little Brian ended up when Dante blew up the dam.

Moreover, the new partnership between Letty, Cipher, and Gisele is also poised to take the spotlight in Fast 11, and it seems that it will be up to them to save Dom, Little Brian, and any surviving member of the crew.

As for Dante and Aimes, it's possible that they will presume that Dom and Little Brian are dead, shifting their attention to Hobbs and Deckard Shaw who went out to try and save his mother during Fast X (unless this is the plot of Hobbs and Shaw 2).

All in all, Fast and Furious 11 looks like an all-out collision between Dom and Dante once again but complete with new allegiances and epic surprises.

Fast X is now playing in theaters worldwide.