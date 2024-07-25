Fans wonder if beloved actor Sylvester Stallone is still alive after rumors of his funeral began to swirl online.

Stallone, best known for his work in films like Rocky, Rambo, and The Expendables, is a stalwart of the movie industry with credits spread across five decades.

The 78-year-old has slowed his output in recent years as he reaches the latter part of his career but remains in the public eye as a Hollywood icon.

Did Sylvester Stallone Die?

Sylvester Stallone

Some recent viral rumors have some thinking Sylvester Stallone has died.

An image spread online, seemingly paying tribute to the Rocky actor amid his alleged death.

The post reads, "The supremely talented actor" has "gone" before listing that he had allegedly passed some time in 2024:

"The supremely talented actor, the man who acted at his best in lots of films has gone!!! Sylvester Stallone known as John Rambo (1946 -2024) R. I. P Legend. Your martial Arts remain in the Film Industry.

May your great soul be remembered for eternity."

Facebook

However, these claims have been unsubstantiated, and there has been no official announcement of Stallone's death.

This is not the first time a death hoax centered on the actor has picked up steam on social media.

In 2018, a similar occurrence circulated on social platforms, saying the star had passed using doctored images that were claimed to have been captured in his final days (via BBC).

The longtime actor is still alive and well and has several projects on the horizon.

Stallone should next be seen in another upcoming boxing epic, a milieu the actor is all too familiar with.

Balboa Productions, Stallone's production company, is said to be developing a film based on the life of Jack "Galveston Giant" Johnson, the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion. Stallone announced the project in 2018 while trying to get Jonhson a posthumous pardon.

He is also reportedly working on a film adaptation of James Byron Huggins' Hunter. Hunter was originally set to serve as the inspiration for 2019's Rambo V: Last Blood, but Stallone instead has opted to take on a more faithful retelling of the book's story with the upcoming film.

Those are just a few examples of the handful of projects Stallone has on the docket coming up, proving he does not look to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Stallone was last seen in 2023's The Expendables 4, which is available for purchase online now.

