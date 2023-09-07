Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Movie Franchise Gets Disappointing Streaming Update

Sylvester Stallone's Rocky franchise looks set to lose a battle in the ring as its streaming status on one service was updated.

Stallone delivered one of the most iconic characters in film history with his portrayal of Rocky Balboa, a character he created in 1976 as the original Rocky won three Academy Awards (including Best Picture and Best Director).

This led to five Rocky sequels being released between 1979 and 2006 along with three Creed spin-off films starring Michael B. Jordan. The franchise is still arguably Stallone's biggest success story even amongst series like Rambo and The Expendables.

Rocky Movies Leaving Streaming Service

MGM

Netflix shared a disappointing announcement, sharing that Sylvester Stallone's first five Rocky movies will be leaving the streaming service on Saturday, September 30.

This means that everything from 1976's Rocky I to 1990's Rocky V will no longer be available on Netflix at the end of the month, leaving Rocky Balboa fans in a bit of a pickle should they want to stream the film.

Rocky I and Rocky II are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, and the last three movies can be found on DIRECTV.

Additionally, Michael B. Jordan's Creed trilogy is available to watch on Prime Video, with Creed III having joined the service on June 9.

Where Will the Rocky Franchise Stream Next?

With the first two Rocky movies and all three Creed films currently enjoying a streaming run on Amazon Prime Video, the most natural choice for where the other three outings will go would be Prime Video as well.

Adding to that theory is the fact that Amazon recently acquired MGM Studios in May 2022 for $8.5 billion, with MGM being the studio that produced every Rocky movie since 2006's Rocky Balboa and distributed every film dating back to 1982's Rocky III.

Once the first five Rocky movies leave Netflix at the end of September, it should be only a matter of time until they find their way onto Prime Video depending on how the contracts are handled by MGM and Amazon.

But with no public information on the details of those contracts, fans could be left in a Rocky hole for a short period until MGM signs on the dotted line for Sylvester Stallone's iconic boxing films.