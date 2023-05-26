Creed 3 Streaming Release Date Officially Announced

Fans now know when Creed 3 will release on streaming and what service it will be coming to when it does.

Creed 3 came to theaters in March with a huge cast of talent and franchise icons and it arrived with strong reactions from fans and critics, with many praising the threequel as among the best in the Rocky franchise.

The boxing threequel stands as the highest-grossing movie in the franchise domestically and the second-highest worldwide, falling just behind Rocky 4. Although Creed 3 apparently came at a great cost to the studio, with a budget high enough the studio reportedly lied about it.

When Does Creed 3 Release on Streaming?

MGM

Amazon Prime Video officially listed Creed 3 for a streaming release on Friday, June 9, just over three months after it came to theaters in March.

The Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors-led Creed threequel came to 4K Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-Ray on May 23, while it also became available for digital purchase on March 31 from Amazon Video and iTunes.

Prime Video was always expected to serve as the streaming home of Creed 3 as the movie hails from the studio MGM, which was acquired by Amazon in May 2021. All of the previous Rocky and Creed movies can also be found streaming on the service right now, allowing fans to relive the whole boxing saga.

Why Streaming Is Important for Rocky & Creed

Since the release of Creed 3, Michael B. Jordan has been clear about his plans to expand the boxing saga into a larger cinematic universe. Following the threequel's huge debut and positive reaction, Amazon and MGM are said to be laying the groundwork for projects across film and TV.

Deadline claimed the studio is developing a Drago spin-off movie along with a project starring Adonis Creed’s daughter Amara, who began her own journey of boxing training during Creed 3. On the television front, both an anime and live-action series in the Rocky universe are also on the way.

So streaming will clearly be integral to the future of the iconic boxing franchise, and just as Disney+ is the home to everything from the worlds of Marvel and Star Wars, on top of new original series, Amazon Prime Video will prove to be the same for the Rocky and Creed franchise.

Creed 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 9.