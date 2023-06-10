The recent release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has left many wondering when it will be released on streaming, digital, Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD.

The Transformers are back on the big screen for their first movie without mainstay director Michael Bay with Rise of the Beasts. The blockbuster is the second of the franchise's prequel movie series, following on from 2018's Bumblebee spin-off.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts arrived to generally positive reactions from critics as it introduced a whole new cast of characters and actors to the franchise.

Fans even have plenty to look forward to from the future of Transformers as a major crossover movie appears to be on the way in the future.

When Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Is Expected to Begin Streaming

Paramount

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has yet to set an exact streaming release date, but as the movie is distributed by Paramount, it is expected to make its streaming debut on Paramount+ in the coming months.

Looking at past theatrical-to-streaming windows for Paramount+, the studio's last two major movies - Scream VI and Dungeons & Dragons - both landed on the service 46 days after arriving on the big screen, with the same true for last year's massive horror hit Smile.

Taking this into account, the most likely date for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to arrive on Paramount+ is Tuesday, July 25.

That said, several other recent Paramount movies such as Babylon and 80 for Brady opted for a slightly longer window of 60 days. So, the streaming release for the newest Transformers movie could stretch as late as Tuesday, August 8.

Predicting When Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Will Be Available to Purchase

With regard to when Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be available to purchase on digital, Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD, that becomes a little harder to predict.

In terms of the film's digital release, Paramount tends to release its movie for digital purchase either on the same day or a few weeks before they come to Paramount+.

So, while an exact date may be impossible to narrow down, fans should expect to be able to purchase Rise of the Beasts digitally sometime in July.

Looking at the physical Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD release dates for recent Paramount movies, aside from the one outlier of a 123-day theatrical-to-physical release window for Scream VI, most range from 60 to 88 days.

Based on that standard 60 to 88-day wait for Paramount's physical release, fans should expect to be able to purchase Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD anytime from early August to early September.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is playing in theaters now.