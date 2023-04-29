Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' new trailer highlighted the movie's stacked cast of Autobots, Maximals, and a dangerous new villain.

The seventh installment of the Transformers franchise acts as a sequel to 2018's Bumblebee starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena. Despite a past rumor noted that the movie is a "mess," the anticipation is still high for its release.

The exact plot details of Rise of the Beasts are still being kept under wraps, but the trailer showed that Earth is at the center of a war between factions of shape-shifting machines.

Who Is the Cast of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

1.) Anthony Ramos - Noah Diaz

Anthony Ramos

Anthony Ramos plays Noah Diaz, one of the archaeologists in 1994 Brooklyn who accidentally becomes involved in the ancient conflict between Autobots and the Decepticons. In the trailer, the character appears to be an ally of both the Autobots and the Maximals, robots that turn into robotic animals.

Ramos previously appeared as the lead star of In The Heights and is set to star in Marvel Studios' Ironheart Disney+ series.

2.) Dominique Fishback - Elena Wallace

Dominique Fishback

Dominique Fishback portrays Elena Wallace, the other archaeologist working with Noah Diaz that gets entangled in the machine-infused war. The character's role is unknown, but it has been confirmed that she will be an ally to the Autobots.

Fishback's past credits include Swarm, Project Power, and The Deuce.

3.) Lauren Vélez - Mrs. Diaz

Lauren Vélez

Lauren Vélez plays Mrs. Diaz, Noah's mother in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Vélez is best known for playing Captain Maria Laguerta on Dexter while also voicing Rio Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

4.) Tobe Nwigwe - Reek

Tobe Nwigwe

Tobe Nwigwe is Reek, the sidekick of Noah and Elena in Rise of the Beasts.

Nwigwe is a Grammy-nominated rapper whose past credits include the Netflix dramedy Mo. Nwigwe also collaborated with famous artists such as Pharrell Williams and Chamillionaire.

5.) Peter Cullen - Optimus Prime

Peter Cullen / Optimus Prime

Peter Cullen returns as the iconic voice of Optimus Prime, the perennial leader of the Autobots and the lead star of the Transformers franchise.

Given that Cullen voiced the character in the original animated series, video games, and every live-action Transformers movie, it's quite fitting to see (or hear) his comeback in Rise of the Beasts.

Aside from voicing Optimus Prime, Cullen is also known for lending his voice to Eeyore from Winne the Pooh and Monterey Jack in Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

6.) Bumblebee

Bumblebee

While Bumblebee is not really a talkative Autobot, 2018's Bumblebee offered a glimpse of the machine's real voice when Dylan O’Brien voiced the character.

It remains to be seen if O'Brien will return in Rise of the Beasts, but there's a strong chance that his built-in radio will serve as his means of communication this time around.

7.) Pete Davidson - Mirage

Pete Davidson / Mirage

Pete Davidson is the voice of Mirage, an Autobot who helps Optimus Prime and Bumblebee in the fight against Unicron. In the trailer, Mirage's unique ability to duplicate himself is showcased, which could prove useful in battle.

Aside from being a Saturday Night Live alum, Davidson's previous credits include The King of Staten Island, The Suicide Squad, and Meet Cute.

8.) Liza Koshy - Arcee

Liza Koshy / Arcee

Liza Koshy is the voice of Arcee, an Autobot commando who is one of the best sharpshooters in the group. While the other robots transform into four-wheeled vehicles, Arcee prefers using two-wheeled motorcycles as a disguise instead.

Koshy first made her acting debut in Boo! A Madea Halloween and she recently starred as Jasmine Hale in Netflix's Work It.

9.) Cristo Fernández - Wheeljack

Cristo Fernández / Wheeljack

Cristo Fernández voices Wheeljack, an Autobot inventor, scientist, and genius.

Fernández is best known for his role as Dani Rojas in Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso. Fernández is also a former professional football player for the Liga Premier de Mexico.

10.) John DiMaggio - Stratosphere / Transit

John DiMaggio / Transit / Stratosphere

Veteran voice actor John DiMaggio will portray Stratosphere in Rise of the Beasts. DiMaggio's Autobot character is unique in the film since he takes the form of a massive cargo plane instead of the usual four-wheeled disguise.

DiMaggio also serves as the voice of Transit, one of the Terrorcons.

DiMaggio's past credits include Futurama, Madagascar, and The Penguins of Madagascar.

11.) Ron Perlman - Optimus Primal

Ron Perlman / Optimus Primal

Ron Perlman makes his Transformers debut as the voice of Optimus Primal, the leader of the Maximals. The trailers prominently featured the Maximals as a powerful ally to the Autobots, which is a good thing since the alliance between the two groups is necessary in order to defeat Unicron.

Perlman is best known for portraying Hellboy in Guillermo Del Toro's movies of the same name and for playing Clay Morrow in Sons of Anarchy.

12.) Michelle Yeoh - Airazor

Michelle Yeoh / Airazor

Michelle Yeoh is the voice of Airazor, a Maximal warrior who takes the form of a hawk. The character acts as the Maximal's "eye in the sky" as she surveys the battlefield first before striking an attack.

The award-winning actress is best known for playing Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Eleanor Young in Crazy Rich Asians, and Ying-Nan in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

13.) David Sobolov - Rhinox / Battletrap

David Sobolov / Rhinox / Battletrap

Similar to DiMaggio, David Sobolov voices two characters in Rise of the Beasts. The actor will lend his voice-acting prowess to Rhinox, a Maximal commando, and Beastrap, a Terrorcon.

Sobolov voiced Drax the Destroyer in several Marvel animated projects and he previously played Blitzwing in 2018's Bumblebee.

14.) Tongayi Chirisa - Cheetor

Tongayi Chrisa / Cheetor

Tongayi Chirisa voices Cheetor, a Maximal scout in Rise of the Beasts.

Chirisa's past credits include portraying Father Nicholas on The Jim Gaffigan Show and Man Friday on Crusoe.

15.) Peter Dinklage - Scourge

Peter Dinklage / Scourge

Peter Dinklage is the voice of Scourge, the Terrorcons leader who is also described as a "trophy hunter." Given that Scourge has historical ties to Unicron, this spells danger for the rest of the Autobots and the Maximals.

Dinklage is best known for playing Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones, Dr. Bolivar Trask in X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Eitri in Avengers: Infinity War.

16.) Michaela Jaé Rodriguez - Nightbird

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez / Nightbird

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez voices Nightbird, a Terrorcon commando in the movie.

Rodriguez is best known for her role as Blanca Evangelista on Pose.

17.) Colman Domingo - Unicron

Colman Domingo / Unicron

Colman Domingo is the voice of Rise of the Beasts' big bad, Unicron. The latest trailer finally unveiled the first look at the Transformers villain, spelling doom at the fate of humanity, Autobots, and the Maximals.

Domingo's past credits include Fear the Walking Dead, Candyman, and Euphoria.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premieres in theaters on June 9.