Chris Hemsworth & 3 More MCU Stars Cast In Next Transformers Movie

Paramount Animation and Hasbro cast Chris Hemsworth in a role for the newest Transformers movie along with three of his fellow MCU co-stars.

The Transformers franchise has a long and storied history on the big and small screen, even continuing its run this year with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts amidst a slew of massive releases across Hollywood.

This will be the seventh theatrical release for Michael Bay's long-standing franchise, bringing names like Anthony Ramos, Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, and Lisa Koshy in a recast role for the next Autobot vs. Decepticon fight.

But the live-action sphere isn't the only arena the Transformers will utilize in the near future.

MCU Stars Cast in New Transformers Movie

Reporting on Paramount's presentation at CinemaCon, The Hollywood Reporter's Aaron Couch shared that the studio is deep into development on an animated Transformers movie titled Transformers One.

This movie will serve as an animated prequel to Michael Bay's Transformers movies, taking place entirely on the robots' home planet of Cybertron and exploring a new dynamic to Optimus Prime and Megatron's relationship.

Additionally, Couch revealed that multiple MCU stars will provide voiceover roles for this movie:

1.) Chris Hemsworth - Optimus Prime

The Direct

Australian megastar Chris Hemsworth will play a younger version of Autobot leader Optimus Prime in this movie, taking over from regular voice star Peter Cullen. While Hemsworth is most recognizable for his role as Thor in the MCU, he also has credits in Men in Black: International and the Russo Brothers' Extraction, and he's set to play the villain in 2024's Mad Max prequel, Furiosa.

2.) Brian Tyree Henry - Megatron

The Direct

Opposite Hemsworth's Optimus Prime will be a new take on Megatron played by Brian Tyree Henry, who takes on this sequel's leading villain. Along with his Emmy-nominated efforts in FX's Atlanta, he played the MCU's Phastos in 2021's Eternals, and he also voices Miles Morales' father, Jefferson Davis, in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and this year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

3.) Scarlett Johansson - Elita

The Direct

After only being used in Transformers: Rise of the Fallen in 2009, Elita will be featured in a leading role in Transformers One behind the voice talents of Scarlett Johansson. Along with playing Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the MCU for nearly a decade, with the character killed off in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, she recently had a voiceover role as Ash in both Sing movies and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit.

4.) Laurence Fishburne - Alpha Trion

The Direct

Alpha Trion will make his biggest appearance to date in Transformers One, played by longtime industry veteran Laurence Fishburne. Along with his role as the MCU's Bill Foster, which he played in Ant-Man and the Wasp and the upcoming second season of What If...?, he also played the DCEU's Perry White in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, and he's known for his role in the John Wick trilogy as well.

Transformers One will also feature The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Keegan-Michael Key as the voice of Bumblebee while Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm will play Sentinel Prime.

How Will Transformers One Add to Legacy?

With rumors pointing to potential disaster for the next Transformers movie coming this year, Paramount looks to get back on the right track with this animated blast to the past.

Having such huge names as part of its voice cast will certainly help in that endeavor, even with stars like Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry replacing iconic voice roles played by Peter Cullen and Hugo Weaving in past movies.

And with animated projects becoming wildly popular across the movie landscape thanks to Super Mario Bros. and Disney's upcoming Wish and Elemental, this change of pace should hopefully help put the Autobots back in the spotlight once more.

Transformers One will debut in theaters on July 19, 2024.