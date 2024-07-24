Transformers One Movie Reviews: Critics Share Strong First Reactions

Transformers One had its first private screenings for critics, who shared largely positive reviews and reactions to the new animated feature.

The Transformers franchise will get its first theatrical animated outing since 1986 with the upcoming Transformers One. The film features multiple major stars in its voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry as a young Optimus Prime and Megatron.

Following a record-breaking performance (on the negative end) for 2023's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Transformers One hopes to recapture the magic fans love from the Autobots and Decepticons.

Telling the origins of the Transformers on Cybertron, viewers will see how these iconic robots get their transforming powers and work out power dynamics on their home planet

First Reviews for Transformers One Shared Online

Following a private Paramount-hosted screening of Transformers One, critics offered their initial reactions to the film on X (formerly Twitter).

Black Film and TV's Wilson Morales had high praise for the movie, noting he will "see it again and again" while comparing it well to Michael Bay's original live-action film from 2007:

"Just caught an early screening of 'Transformers One' and boy does it rock! It's fantastic! Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry bring life to the characters we grew to love and hate! Will see it again and again. This animated version is just as good as the 1st live version."

Next Best Picture's Matt Neglia went so far as to call this movie "by far and away the best Transformers film to date." He praised its "character and emotion" along with its "deep reverence for the lore," giving director Josh Cooley credit for "[directing] this animated film to perfection:"

"I almost cannot believe I’m saying this, but 'TRANSFORMERS ONE' is by far and away the best 'Transformers' film to date. The trailers don’t do this justice. Rich in character & emotion with a deep reverence for the lore, it tells the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron, tragically transforming once from brothers to enemies. Josh Cooley directed this animated film to perfection, down to the last comedic and action beat, all backed by an epic score & an excellent voice cast. One of the genuine surprises of the year for me."

Colider's Perri Nemiroff echoed those positive sentiments, calling herself a big fan of "the animation style used for this one" while highlighting the CGI work and the story:

"Got another winner for you — 'Transformers One.' Big fan of the animation style used for this one. Great balance of CG vibrancy with texture and detail. I especially kept getting hooked on shots of the characters aboveground with those stunning landscape backgrounds. As far as the story goes, it’s a super entertaining and charming buddy adventure that deftly sneaks in some real emotional heft."

According to That Hashtag Show's Hunter Bolding, Transformers One was "a toy commercial come to life" which should be a winner for old and new fans alike:

"'Transformers: One' is a toy commercial come to life. It’s tailor-made for old-school G1 fans, but also a perfect introduction for new fans. It’s vibrant, action-packed, and I was shocked at how entertaining it was.

Journalist Jeff Ewing "really enjoyed" Transformers One for its voice acting, style, and animation, calling the film "a great time:"

"Y’all, those weren’t just vehicles!! I really enjoyed this. Stellar voice acting, good story, enjoyed the animation style. Loved Transformers since I was a kid, 'Transformers One' is a great time."

Nerd Reactor's John Nguyen ranks it as "one of [his favorite] Transformers movies" and thoroughly enjoyed how entertaining the animated prequel was:

"'Transformers One' was surprisingly well done. It's now one of my favorite Transformers movies and is an entertaining adventure where we get to see the rise of Megatron and Optimus Prime. Til all are one!!!"

Gizmondo's Germain Lussier felt Transformers One "totally honors the legacy" of the Transformers franchise "while also expanding and elevating it:"

"Wow. 'Transformers One' is FREAKING AWESOME. Totally honors the legacy of the franchise while also expanding and elevating it. A powerful story of friendship gone wrong with Easter Eggs galore. This Transformers fan is very very happy."

Critic Eric Goldman was not as high on it as other critics, but he still said it was "pretty good." He offered 2011's X-Men: First Class as a comparison for what to expect, praising the animated film's visuals along with Optimus Prime and Megatron's friendship:

"'Transformers One' is… pretty good! The try hard comedy dialogue in trailer lessens as the movie continues. There are some cool visuals and the movie fully going 'X-Men: First Class' charting Optimus Prime and Megatron’s doomed friendship actually resonates by the end."

Raiders of the Lost Podcast called the animated outing "an absolute treat," highlighting the "excellent animation" and "solid origin stories" both leading characters got:

"'Transformers One' is an absolute treat. Excellent animation, solid origin stories for both Optimus Prime and Megatron, plus Keegan-Michael Key brought the house down with his one-liners, (including a Key & Peele reference). Satisfied all fans young and old."

Discussing Film's Andrew Salazar offered high praise to this new theatrical film by describing it as possibly his "favorite animated film of the year." He was highly impressed with the animation and loved Hemsworth's performance as Optimus Prime:

"'TRANSFORMERS ONE' could be my favorite animated film of the year. A fantastic family adventure that navigates mature, surprisingly dark territory with ease. The 3D animation is gorgeous and the action is, frankly, unbelievable at times. Chris Hemsworth *is* Optimus Prime."

What Will Strong Transformers One Reactions Mean?

Putting it bluntly, the Transformers franchise has not had the strongest run with its movies critically.

On top of that, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts brought in the lowest box office return in franchise history with only $437,944,638 worldwide (per The Numbers).

Taking the franchise over to the animated medium should allow the filmmakers to go wild with the action in a way that has not been seen in live-action.

Additionally, it will focus on only the robots themselves and leave out the humans, which has been a major complaint from fans since the earliest movies.

Thankfully, the animation is one of the most consistent talking points for critics thus far while the story gets plenty of praise as well. The animated feature surprisingly seems to find ways to give even more depth to the story and franchise after its live-action predecessors.

These reviews will now help carry the film's promotional tour for nearly two months until its debut, showing how confident Paramount is in the final result.

Transformers One rolls into theaters on September 20.

