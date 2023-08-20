It's official, the results are in, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the least successful film in its franchise.

Having released on June 9, a week after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Rise of the Beasts opened to $61 million domestically.

This was not the worst opening of the franchise, but following a 66% drop in weekend two, the film had trouble keeping up in a packed summer movie slate.

Rise of the Beasts Becomes Lowest-Earning Transformers Movie

Paramount

After earning $437 million, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the lowest-grossing live-action Transformers movie ever at the worldwide box office.

It couldn't even pass the Bumblebee spin-off starring Hailee Steinfeld, which grossed $465.2 million worldwide.

Here's a full look at the Transformers live-action franchise at the worldwide box office, including two that hit over $1 billion:

Transformers: Dark of the Moon - $1,123,794,079 Transformers: Age of Extinction - $1,104,054,072 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen - $836,519,699 Transformers - $708,272,592 Transformers: The Last Knight - $602,893,340 Bumblebee - $465,195,589 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - $435,799,226

Transformers films have been trending in the wrong direction since 2017's The Last Knight, considering it earned over $500 million less than its predecessor.

In 2014, Transformers: Age Of Extinction was reportedly the most valuable film of that year. Paramount netted $250.2 million in profit from the film, a massive win for the blockbuster.

One specific region that tells the tale of Transformers' lack of box office dominance is China. Age Of Extinction earned $301 million in China, one of the biggest hauls for an American film released in that country.

Nine years later Rise of the Beasts made $91.5 million from the same market. A far cry from previous Transformers movies, but still opened to $40 million in China, the second-best opening there this year.

The Transformers: The Movie animated film earned $5.8 million in 1986, kicking off the franchise, but was more popular on DVD and Blu-Ray.

The Future of Transformers Movies

As teased in Rise of the Beasts, there's an upcoming crossover movie featuring the G.I. Joe and the Transformers.

Rise of the Beasts producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said the writer's strike paused work on a script and may now not release until 2026:

"We were about to start a script when the writers’ strike happened. So, our hope was we were going to have it for 2025, but I think the longer the strike goes on, the more it puts it in 2026."

The latest G.I. Joe film, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, was a bit of a box office flop, only grossing $28.3 million domestically during its theatrical run. In fairness, this was still during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and it hit Paramount+ less than a month after playing in theaters.

With that in mind, di Bonaventura confirmed,

"The Joes are going to be part of the ingredients now. We’re not going into the Joe world, they’re coming into our world."

Could a Transformers and G.I. Joe film be successful? The box office isn't trending in that direction, but audiences have typically shown interest in crossover events.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was available for digital purchase on July 11 and will be released on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 10.