Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' streaming debut has officially been announced, with its release date being confirmed in a new update.

The Transformers took the spotlight on the big screen this year for the first time since 2018's Bumblebee, earning largely positive reviews from critics upon its theatrical release.

And although it raked in the lowest box office total of any live-action Transformers movie to date at $418 million worldwide, those positive reviews helped drive the film to success as the Autobot vs. Deception war rages on.

When Will Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Start Streaming?

Paramount

Paramount has confirmed via email confirmation from a Showtime newsletter that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting on Tuesday, July 25.

This marks a 46-day gap in releases following Transformers 7's theatrical debut date on June 9.

Currently, the only other Transformers movie available to stream for free is 2014's Transformers: Age of Extinction, which can be found on Prime Video. The five other films from the franchise are only viewable via renting, buying, or VOD.

What's Next for the Transformers Franchise?

With the new Transformers movie now on its way to Paramount+ for streaming audiences to rewatch and analyze, the big question is where the mechanical mega-franchise will go next.

The biggest plot point fans have in mind is the upcoming crossover event with the G.I. Joe franchise, which was confirmed in a surprise scene right before the credits began rolling.

And with the Joes now "entering the world of Transformers" in a future unconfirmed movie, only time will tell how these Hasbro characters will build a universe with even more interconnecting parts.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting on Tuesday, July 25.