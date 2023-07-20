Transformers' Upcoming GI Joe Crossover Explained by Producer

The Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover received an exciting update from the Rise of the Beasts producer.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' ending surprised everyone when it confirmed that Optimus Prime and the Autobots are set to cross paths with the G.I. Joe in a future project.

Although the Transformers and the Joes already had a crossover in the comics published by Marvel in 1987, the latest movie's reveal that the two will team up in the future marks the first time that it will happen in live-action.

When Will Transformers & G.I. Joe’s Crossover Happen?

Paramount

In an interview with One Take News, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura talked about the G.I. Joe tease at the end of the film.

di Bonaventura first said that the "[G.I.] Joes are entering the world of Transformers," pointing out that the team will be part of what's next for Autobots and other robot factions:

"I don’t look at things like a universe, I look at them as a story and [the Joes] will be a part of the story. I also think the term “crossover” means different things for different people. For me, the Joes, whoever they are, are entering the world of Transformers, not combining the two worlds. The plan is to eventually do [a crossover]. But, for the next movie, it’s the Joes that are coming in for whatever the ending of Rise of the Beasts has led us to believe is possible."

When asked if the Transformers and G.I. Joe characters will interact, di Bonaventura confirmed that "they will," noting that it will be "a team of Transformers and humans fighting the fight:"

"Oh, they will interact. We haven’t developed a script yet though. What I will say is just like we do with every other movie, it will be a team of Transformers and humans fighting the fight. The Joes will be a part of that."

Why Transformers & GI Joe's Crossover Is What the Two Franchises Need

Paramount

The prospect of seeing the Autobots led by Optimus Prime teaming up with some of the G.I. Joe members is an exciting one, considering that it will happen for the first time in a live-action setting.

Moreover, Lorenzo di Bonaventura's confirmation that it will soon occur in the Rise of the Beasts sequel makes the anticipation even higher.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in June, Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. teased that the sequel will definitely "expand the entire universe" while also teasing "a big mission" for the Joes and the Transformers.

As for the kind of mission, Caple is tight-lipped about the matter, but he did provide a hint about what's to come:

"I think it's really cool that there are other planets out there with Transformers. It's one of the reasons why I introduced the Maximals that way in the beginning of our film. I was pulling from these Japanese cartoons where there's Transformers on every other planet. I just feel like we've been on Earth for a very long time. So there might be something interesting to explore there, maybe taking this war and battle somewhere else."

Aside from pulling off a major crossover, seeing other planets would be an interesting way to flesh out the shared universe.

Although they had their own respective ups and downs, interest in the two franchises will definitely be reinvigorated once the crossover finally happens.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is now available for purchase on major digital platforms.