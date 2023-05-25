Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Reviews: What Are Critics' First Reactions?

Following the world premiere event for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, fans got the first reactions from critics who saw the film ahead of its theatrical debut.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts brings a thrilling new cast of characters to the forefront as the franchise continues to evolve, serving as a sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee with Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena.

Story details remain under wraps for this new sci-fi outing, although it will boast a longer runtime than any of its predecessors as the Autobots and Decepticons take the spotlight once more.

Rumors have even teased that Rise of the Beasts was "a mess" at one point during production, leading to many being curious about what critics would say when the first screenings arrived.

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Reviews on Social Media

Critics shared their first reactions to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts after the movie had its official world premiere.

Gizmondo's Germain Lussier noted that the film has "some issues in the middle" after a strong start, ranking it alongside Michael Bay's original Transformers movie along with Hailee Steinfeld's Bumblebee from 2018:

"Totally dug 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.' It’s got some issues in the middle but it starts strong, has fantastic 90s hip hop, makes great use of the humans & the 3rd act is a blast. Plus I damn near jumped out of my seat at the end. Right up there with the 1st Bay & 'Bumblebee.'"

Fandom's Eric Goldman praised Transformers 7 for being "quite funny" and boasting strong action, placing it above all of Bay's movies, even though it didn't reach the same highs that Bumblebee did for him:

"'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' is really fun. It’s actually quite funny and the action is strong. I did find my eyes glazing over when they’d talk about this movie’s special object (this series sure loves those) but way better than Bay’s movies if not quite 'Bumblebee' level."

CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes called the movie "a blast," ranking this new entry as "arguably the BEST Transformers movie" yet while highlighting the way that it "[makes] for throwback popcorn fun:"

"'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' was a blast! The Beast Wars crew finally shows up in what's arguably the BEST Transformers movie in the run. There's a lot of heart, humor, and Brooklyn pride in here; and it all makes for throwback popcorn fun."

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis compared this movie to "the ultimate Saturday morning cartoon," praising Anthony Ramos and Pete Davidson's efforts and noting that what the film gets "really fun" once it gets going:

"'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' plays like the ultimate Saturday morning cartoon. Some dope Transformers action. Anthony Ramos & Pete Davidson are great, even if some of the dialogue is a little clunky. It’s a lean, fun movie and a promising start to something exciting. I don’t think I can give it a number but I liked it. Could’ve cut some stuff in the first 20 mins cause it takes a bit to get going but when it does it’s really fun."

ScreenRant's Joe Deckelmeier also highlighted Ramos and Davidson's efforts while also using a "fire" emoji to describe Transformers 7's music:

"'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is a lot of fun! Anthony Ramos carries the movie and Pete Davidson steals every scene as Mirage. The ending blew my mind and the music in the film is *fire emoji*"

Collider's Steven Weintraub ranked Transformers 7 as "one of the best installments in the franchise," highlighting the geat GCI and action while noting that his screening "had people clapping in the theater:"

"Happy to say 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' is one of the best installments in the franchise. It’s a lot of fun, CGI looks great, and it has well staged action that’s easy to follow. The screening I saw actually had people clapping in the theater and the kids laughed a lot."

