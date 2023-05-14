The Next Transformers Movie Just Got a Record-Breaking Runtime

As the movie's release inches closer, a new update about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' runtime has been revealed, and it's surprising.

Directed by Steven Caplen Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts features a stellar cast of actors and voice actors as it is poised to introduce a brand new chapter in the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons.

The exact plot details of the movie are still shrouded in secrecy, but the arrival of the Maximals, Terrorcon, and its new big bad Unicron is expected to make things fresh and interesting for the Transformers franchise.

What Is the Runtime of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

In an exclusive report, Collider confirmed that the runtime of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is 1 hour and 57 minutes (without credits).

This means that it will break the record for the shortest main-line live-action Transformers movie (not counting the spin-off Bumblebee from 2018).

Transformers: Age of Extinction still holds the record for the longest movie in the franchise with a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes followed by a tie between Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Transformers: The Last Knight which both have a runtime of 2 hours and 34 minutes.

For comparison, here is the full list of runtimes of past Transformers movies:

Transformers: Age of Extinction - 2 hours and 45 minutes

- 2 hours and 45 minutes Transformers: Dark of the Moon - 2 hours and 34 minutes

- 2 hours and 34 minutes Transformers: The Last Knight - 2 hours and 34 minutes

- 2 hours and 34 minutes Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen - 2 hours and 30 minutes

- 2 hours and 30 minutes Transformers - 2 hours and 24 minutes

- 2 hours and 24 minutes Bumblebee (spin-off) - 1 hour and 54 minutes

Is a Shorter Runtime an Advantage for a Transformers Movie?

Michael Bay's Transformers movies have been scrutinized for their lengthy runtime by fans and critics as it adds more entries to its expanding slate.

The longer runtime worked for the first movie in 2007 since it helped introduce the longstanding conflict between Autobots and Decepticons as well as the compelling human element in the story. However, many would agree that the quality of the movies dipped ever since the franchise's impactful live-action debut.

The Transformers spin-off Bumblebee managed to infuse new life into the franchise when it received widespread acclaim from critics, and some have pointed out that one of the reasons for the film's success is its short runtime.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will look to emulate what Bumblebee did, and they are poised to do that due to its reported short runtime.

Although the movie has a lot of moving parts due to Unicron's arrival and the Beast Wars story, Rise of the Beasts' short runtime suggests that it will have a much-focused story combined with consistent pacing that could bring the franchise back to its former glory.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premieres in theaters on Friday, June 9.