Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Gets Imminent Online Release Date

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie now has its eyes and paws set on its upcoming online release date shortly after hitting theaters.

Featuring a massive cast of A-list stars, this film serves as a direct sequel to 2021’s PAW Patrol: The Movie, showing the team uniting against the villainous Mayor Humdinger and meteor scientist Victoria Vance.

The Mighty Movie earned quick success in theaters with a nearly $130 million global box office haul on a $30 million budget, almost matching the first film’s 80% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 77% rating.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Set for Online Release

Paramount

When to Stream shared that PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie will be released on digital and VOD platforms starting on Tuesday, October 31.

This marks a 33-day gap between its online release date and its September 29 release date in theaters, which is similar to many other recent movies from 2023.

The Mighty Movie compares similarly to the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which hit digital and VOD marketplaces only 30 days after coming to theaters.

On the live-action side, Paramount's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts became available online on July 25, only 46 days after it initially debuted in theaters on June 9.

Prior to that Jenna Ortega's Scream IV started streaming on Paramount+ and digital platforms on April 25 after coming to theaters on March 10, matching Transformers 7’s 46-day window.

Spring 2023 brought Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which hit theaters on March 31. The adaptation of the hit game would then join Paramount+ on May 16, again matching the same 46-day window.

Based on that timing, it can be expected that PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie will land on Paramount+ sometime in that 30 to 46-day window, more likely closer to the shorter end.

Given that timing and the streamer’s trend of bringing new movies on Fridays, it will likely be available to stream on Paramount+ at some point in November.

Will the Paw Patrol Franchise Continue?

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie certainly continued the same run of success as its predecessor, with the two movies combining to gross over $270 million at the box office.

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter noted that a third film from the franchise was, in fact, in development, shortly before The Mighty Movie’s debut, with PAW Patrol 3 set to arrive sometime in 2026.

Even competing against heavy hitters from 2023 such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie wound up becoming the eighth-highest-grossing animated film of the year.

And with animated movies going through something of a resurgence in the last couple of years, the odds are certainly high that a third PAW Patrol film will be just as much of a winner as the first two.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie will be available for online purchase on Tuesday, October 31.