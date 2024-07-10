A Quiet Place: Day One Gets Surprising Streaming Release Update

Digital and streaming releases are already in the works for Paramount Pictures' A Quiet Place: Day One after it hit the big screen.

Telling the origin story of A Quiet Place's hearing-enhanced aliens, Day One takes viewers back to their first arrival on Earth as they quickly attack New York City and enact their reign of terror.

Starring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn, their characters and other survivors learn about the alien's heightened hearing abilities, adapting to stay completely silent to survive.

A Quiet Place: Day One hit theaters on June 28.

When Will A Quiet Place: Day One Release Online?

A Quiet Place: Day One

According to WhenToStream via X, Paramount Pictures will start streaming A Quiet Place: Day One on digital platforms starting Tuesday, July 30.

This means fans will have the opportunity to buy or rent the film via VOD from Prime Video, Apple TV, and the Google Play store.

This release date lands 32 days after the movie opened in theaters, which falls in line with the typical theatrical-to-digital window that past Paramount movies have taken.

Those numbers consistently land between 30 and 32 days for theatrical-to-digital windows, which has been seen with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, and If.

However, none of those movies opened as strongly in theaters as A Quiet Place: Day One, making it surprising that the studio would choose to release the movie online so soon given that it could have seen prolonged success if Paramount chose to extend its exclusive theatrical window.

According to Variety, A Quiet Place: Day One opened at the box office with $53 million domestically and $98 million worldwide, giving it the best start of all three A Quiet Place movies.

With the online release date now on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if the movie's box office returns will continue to see success or if they will become stunted by the decision.

When Will A Quiet Place: Day One Start Streaming on Paramount+?

Paramount's theatrical-to-streaming windows average about 46-48 days.

Below are the timelines for theatrical, digital, and streaming releases for three of Paramount's most recent major releases since June 2023:

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Theatrical: June 9, 2023 Streaming: July 25, 2023 (46 days after theatrical)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Theatrical: August 2, 2023 Streaming: September 19, 2023 (48 days after theatrical)

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Theatrical: September 29, 2023 Streaming: November 14 (46 days after theatrical)



Should A Quiet Place: Day One match that mark, fans are expecting a streaming date on Paramount+ sometime close to August 12.

However, if Paramount does decide to shift course, it could hold off on a streaming release for longer. Similarly to Top Gun: Maverick, the movie may be kept in theaters and on digital platforms for an extended period should the money keep rolling in.

For reference, Maverick began streaming on Paramount+ on December 22, 2022, seven months after it first flew into theaters. If that happened for A Quiet Place: Day One, fans would wait until early January 2025 for a streaming debut.

A Quiet Place: Day One is playing in theaters.

