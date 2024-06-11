A Quiet Place: Day One Gets Unsurprising Rating

The official rating for A Quiet Place: Day One was revealed, and it's not exactly a shocker.

Set to release on Friday, June 28, A Quiet Place: Day One is a prequel and threequel within John Krasinski's apocalyptic horror series exploring the start of the sound-sensitive alien invasion.

The Paramount Pictures film stars Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o, Alex Wolff, and Fantastic Four's Joseph Quinn.

A Quiet Place: Day One's Official Rating

FilmRatings.com revealed A Quiet Place: Day One's official PG-13 rating for "terror and violent content/bloody images."

This news is unsurprising given that the original A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II were also rated PG-13 for similar reasons.

However, the reasons provided for Day One's rating slightly differ, suggesting the new addition may fall somewhere between the two prior films in intensity.

For instance, while A Quiet Place Part II listed "disturbing images" as justification for being PG-13, A Quiet Place: Day One does not.

Still, the fact the latest addition to the franchise is also PG-13 indicates John Krasinski and the studio are committed to this rating for their A Quiet Place universe and aren't using the prequel to experiment with an R-rating.

For reference, here's a look at the reasons given for the previous two A Quiet Place movies ratings:

A Quiet Place (2018): Rated PG-13 for terror and some bloody images.

(2018): Rated PG-13 for terror and some bloody images. A Quiet Place Part II (2020): Rated PG-13 for terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images.

What To Expect in A Quiet Place: Day One

While A Quiet Place Part II offered a glimpse of the day the extraterrestrials arrived, Day One intends to center on that event from the perspective of strangers teaming up to survive in New York City.

The film's trailer opened with Lupita Nyong'o's character and her cat the moment the aliens arrived. It then followed her meeting Joseph Quinn's character and a quick look at Djimon Hounsou, who's reprising his role from A Quiet Place Part II.

The trailer also showed military strikes on New York City, suggesting that aliens won't be the only obstacle in their attempt to escape.

The city setting is also expected to provide a new landscape regarding sound and how people struggle to stay quiet.

A Quiet Place: Day One arrives in theaters on Friday, June 28.

