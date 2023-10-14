A Quiet Place 3: Release, Cast and Everything We Know

Horror threequel A Quiet Place 3 is officially in development, and here's everything we know so far about the release, cast, plot, and more.

After making his directorial debut with the 2018 horror hit A Quiet Place, The Office star John Krasinski continued to build out the post-apocalyptic world with a 2021 sequel, a spin-off on the way, and a third installment in the main saga to come.

A Quiet Place centers on the Abbott family as they attempt to survive in a world in the aftermath of an alien invasion, with the deadly creatures in question hunting entirely from sound, requiring survivors to remain completely silent.

When Will A Quiet Place 3 Release?

In February 2022 during Paramount Investor Day, A Quiet Place 3 was officially announced with a 2025 release by creator John Krasinski, with no confirmation of whether he will be back to write and direct again.

Before A Quiet Place 3 comes to theaters, the dead-silent horror franchise will return with a new prequel spin-off, A Quiet Place: Day One, from Pig director Michael Sarnoski and based on a story from franchise creator John Krasinski.

The prequel will be released on March 8, 2024, and introduce a whole new cast separate from the Abbotts' tale that includes Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Denis O'Hare. Additionally, Djimon Hounsou will reprise his role as "Man on Island" from A Quiet Place 2, seemingly with a bigger presence this time.

Day One will take place in the world's loudest city, New York City, and follow Nyong'o's character in the first days of the alien invasion.

For the last few years, Krasinski has had his focus on his next movie IF in which he will co-star with Ryan Reynolds. The filmmaker wrapped filming on the fantasy comedy in May, but it ought to remain his main focus until it releases in May 2024.

With Krasinski unlikely to turn his focus to A Quiet Place 3 until the second half of 2024, the threequel is unlikely to get in front of cameras anytime before 2025.

A Quiet Place 2 was filmed from June to September 2019 and had its premiere in March 2020 but wasn't released until May 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The horror threequel may still be able to be released in 2025 toward the end of the year in time for the Halloween spooky season. However, due to strike-induced hold-ups, A Quiet Place 3 may be forced past its planned release window into early 2026.

Who Will Appear in A Quiet Place 3?

As with the last installment in the franchise, A Quiet Place 3 is expected to continue focusing on the surviving members of the Abbott family. As such, Emily Blunt ought to be back as the matriarch Evelyn, while Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe reprise their roles as her children, Regan and Marcus, respectively.

During the press tour for Oppenheimer, Evelyn actress Emily Blunt opened up about how she spoke with Emmett actor Cillian Murphy and director John Krasinski about "[keeping] this thing going," noting how, in order to continue the franchise, they would have to "all do it together:"

“Well, Cillian [Murphy] and I were having a chat with John [Krasinski] about it last night. We were sitting on a rooftop all together drinking wine and… (pretends to act drunk), ‘You know what would be great? Is if we keep this thing going…’ I think there’s… it would have to be that we would all do it together."

With Krasinski developing the third movie and Blunt's return a sure thing, Murphy will likely be back in a leading role as the Abbotts' friend Emmett.

After his character's death in A Quiet Place, Krasinski appears unlikely to appear in front of the camera as Lee. But as he did appear in the sequel in flashbacks, he may return with a similar treatment or during a dream in A Quiet Place 3; he will be on set due to his behind-the-camera role anyway.

One also has to wonder whether Djimon Hounsou's "Man on Island" could return for A Quiet Place 3 as his death, despite implication, was never confirmed. He will be back anyway for the Day One prequel spin-off, perhaps leaving the door open to his return in the present day with a shock survival twist.

What Will Happen in A Quiet Place 3?

As part of A Quiet Place 2, Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Emmett (Cillian Murphy) were on the hunt for the origin of a mysterious signal being broadcast on a loop. The source of the sound turned out to be a safe haven for humans through an island the aliens were unable to make their way to.

During their quest, the pair developed a close father-daughter relationship, with Emmett being a pre-apocalypse friend of the Abbott family.

At the end of the sequel, Regan managed to replace the signal being broadcast from the safe haven island with that of her hearing aid, which the aliens are vulnerable to. But for now, it's unclear how far this signal could travel, as the Abbotts couldn't receive it from their home.

A Quiet Place 3 ought to continue exploring the humans' fight back against the aliens to further secure this same community away from any danger. Due to the anti-alien signal now broadcasting from the island, perhaps this safe region will have even expanded beyond the water-guarded area in the threequel.

John Krasinski even teased in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter how there are "a couple of Easter eggs" in A Quiet Place 2 that the third movie will "connect back to." So, it seems the groundwork the trilogy-capper may have already been laid well ahead of time:

“Any time I had ideas like [I had on 'Part I'], I wrote them down in case there ever is a Part III or a third one. And we even went so far as to put in a couple Easter eggs, so that if I did do a third one, they would connect back to the second one.”

A Quiet Place 3 has yet to set an official release date.