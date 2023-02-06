John Krasinski Reveals First Look at New Quiet Place Spin-off Set (Photos)

After the wild success of his first two A Quiet Place movies, director/star John Krasinski pulled back the curtain on the latest addition to the franchise, A Quiet Place: Day One.

John Krasinski Starts A Quiet Place Prequel

A Quiet Place director John Krasinski shared the first images from the set of A Quiet Place: Day One, the prequel to his original movies, in a new post on Instagram.

Donning a Boston Red Sox cap, Krasinksi holds up a clapperboard from the set of this prequel. While he won't direct the third movie in the A Quiet Place franchise, he's still on board as a producer.

Instagram

Krasinski stands next to Day One director Michael Sarnoski, who will take over the directing job from Krasinski himself as this franchise evolves into a new story.

Instagram

Starring actress Lupita Nyong'o is all smiles as she discusses her next project with Krasinski and Saronski, taking on her latest project after shining in the MCU's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Instagram

Krasinski also shared a caption celebrating the first day of filming, expressing his excitement to see how this new movie develops with filming underway:

"Requisite photo of slate on day 1… this time with a twist! So honored to be there day 1 of 'A Quiet Place DAY ONE' with the maestro Michael Sarnoski and legendary Lupita Nyong’o Cannot wait to see what magic they conjure in this one!"

This story is developing. Check back for updates!