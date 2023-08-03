A Quiet Place star Emily Blunt revealed a promising update about the upcoming third entry of the hit horror franchise from Paramount.

After A Quiet Place Part II's stellar box office run, Paramount announced in February 2022 that a third movie will soon be on its way.

Quiet Place 3 is confirmed to have a 2025 release date and the exact plot details are still being kept under wraps.

Paramount

Speaking in an interview with Josh Horowitz, Emily Blunt talked about the status of the development of Quiet Place 3.

Blunt said that she recently spoke with franchise star Cillian Murphy and her husband (and Quiet Place 1 & 2 director) John Krasinski about the threequel, noting that the intention is to keep the horror franchise alive:

“Well, Cillian [Murphy] and I were having a chat with John [Krasinski] about it last night. We were sitting on a rooftop all together drinking wine and… (pretends to act drunk), ‘You know what would be great? Is if we keep this thing going…’ I think there’s… it would have to be that we would all do it together."

The actress ended by saying that she doesn't want to do a third film with a "different director," indicating that she wants Krasinski on board for Quiet Place 3:

"I don’t want it to be with a different director if we did it again, yeah.”

In March 2020, John Krasinski told Collider that he has already started brainstorming ideas about A Quiet Place 3, meaning that he has an idea even before the second one came out:

"This time, I think when my brain started wondering [about questions like], 'What would this mean later on?' I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one."

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with Collider in May 2021, Blunt teased that Krasinski has "a whole arc of ideas" for a third movie:

"He has a whole arc of ideas that could work. I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas."

When asked if the Quiet Place franchise was designed as a trilogy, Blunt said that there's "such mileage for expansion in this kind of extraordinary world:"

"Why not? I always said when we were approaching this one, I said, 'I think you need to think of it not as a sequel, but this is chapter two, this is just a continuation'. I think there's such an investment in this family – such mileage for expansion in this kind of extraordinary world. I think there's room [for a third one]."

What Is Quiet Place 3’s Story? (Theory)

Emily Blunt's latest comments about Quiet Place 3 suggest that the horror franchise could continue well beyond the threequel.

In fact, a spin-off, A Quiet Place: Day One, headlined by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita N'yongo is set to arrive in theaters in 2024. This film is set to tackle the events of the invasion from the perspective of a New Yorker.

The arrival of Day One could hint that there will be more spin-offs set in the Quiet Place universe that might arrive in the future.

Although Quiet Place 3's story is still shrouded in secrecy, it's reasonable to assume that it will continue the aftermath of A Quiet Place: Part II's ending.

At the end of the sequel, Regan successfully tracked down the mysterious radio signal, leading to her discovering an island that is a safe haven for humans.

It's possible that a threequel could (finally) explore how the humans will fight back against the terrifying alien invaders, thus wrapping up the trilogy in a perfect way.

Quiet Place 3 is set to premiere in theaters sometime in 2025.