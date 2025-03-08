A Quiet Place Part 3 Gets Official Update Following Release Delay (Exclusive)

Fans need not worry; A Quiet Place 3 is still happening despite having suffered a significant release delay.

The Quiet Place franchise has become one of the most celebrated names in horror over the last decade. It tells unique, almost silent film-esque stories where any sound could mean death.

Since its debut in 2018, the series has spawned a mainline sequel, a 2024 prequel, and various other media ventures that have included video games, comic books, and themed amusement park activations.

Quiet Place 3 Is Officially In Development

A Quiet Place

In an exclusive conversation with The Direct at SXSW, franchise producer Brad Fuller addressed the future of A Quiet Place 3 following the film's release delay.

Fuller, who was in attendance at the event promoting his upcoming film The Astronaut, revealed that Quiet Place 3 is still in the works and that last year's A Quiet Place: Day One was not a proper threequel.

"So, 'Day One' is not 'A Quiet Place 3,' just to be clear... 'A Quiet Place 3,' we're starting to put it together right now. You know, when we made the first one, John [Krasinski] didn't have a lot on his plate. He had just come off 'The Office,' and he wanted to be a director."

Fuller admitted the reason for the release delay to A Quiet Place 3 was partly due to star and director John Krasinski being "so in-demand," and they will hopefully get started on the project after the movie Krasinski is currently in the midst of working on:

"Now, he's so in demand, and it's hard to get him... He's making a movie now, so as soon as he finishes that, hopefully, he will turn his attention to ['A Quiet Place 3']. We all want to finish that trilogy, and I'm hopeful there's even more 'Quiet Place' movies beyond that."

A Quiet Place 3 has long been in the works at Paramount Pictures. The threequel was first announced in 2022, shortly after A Quiet Place Part II.

It was initially revealed with a 2025 release date (via Deadline); however, that plan was ultimately abandoned in favor of pursuing a prequel that would become A Quiet Place: Day One.

Now, with Day One come and gone, being one of the biggest critical blockbuster hits of last year, it is time for the studio to pursue the previously announced third mainline film.

Part of the film's significant delay had to do with director John Krasinski's busy schedule. Series star Emily Blunt previously told fans she cannot wait to get started on a third movie but would not come back if "a different director" were behind the helm:

"I don’t want it to be with a different director if we did it again, yeah.”

So, as Krasinski has pursued other film projects (like last year's If), the Quiet Place 3 can was continually been kicked down the road. Now, with what seems to be some free time coming up on Krasinski's schedule, it seems the threequel will finally happen.

A Quiet Place 3 has no public release information.