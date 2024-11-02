Here's When Smile 2 Movie's Streaming Premiere Is Now Expected

Moviegoers around the world are currently enjoying Paramount's Smile 2 in theaters, but soon it will be available at home on digital and streaming.

The Smile franchise has returned to theaters two years after its 2022 debut with another rounds of twists and jumpscares.

Smile 2 arrived to great acclaim, garnering a rating of 85% from critics and 81% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. It also took in a "B" CinemaScore from audiences straight out of screens - an impressive score for a horror movie.

When Will Smile 2 Release on Digital?

Paramount

With Smile 2's theatrical run well underway after coming to theaters on October 18, it won't be long before the demonic horror will be available to watch at home.

First up on the post-theatrical journey for Smile 2 will be its digital release, where it will be available to purchase from major online outlets such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and more.

Perhaps the easiest way to predict when the digital release for Smile 2 will come is to examine the theatrical-to-digital windows of recent Paramount releases.

Looking at the studio's recent blockbusters from summer 2023's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to this fall's Transformers One, Paramount movies usually arrive on digital around 32 days after coming to theaters:

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts : June 9, 2023 (theatrical) - July 11, 2023 (digital): 32 days

: June 9, 2023 (theatrical) - July 11, 2023 (digital): 32 days Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Mutant Mayhem : August 2, 2023 (theatrical) - September 1, 2023 (digital): 30 days

: August 2, 2023 (theatrical) - September 1, 2023 (digital): 30 days PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie : September 29, 2023 (theatrical) - October 31, 2023 (digital): 32 days

: September 29, 2023 (theatrical) - October 31, 2023 (digital): 32 days IF : May 17, 2024 (theatrical) - June 18, 2024 (digital): 32 days

: May 17, 2024 (theatrical) - June 18, 2024 (digital): 32 days A Quiet Place: Day One : June 28, 2024 (theatrical) - July 30, 2024 (digital): 32 days

: June 28, 2024 (theatrical) - July 30, 2024 (digital): 32 days Transformers One: September 20, 2024 (theatrical) - October 22, 2024 (digital): 32 days

As Smile 2 released on October 18, the Parker Finn-directed horror ought to be released on digital platforms around Tuesday, November 19.

When Will Smile 2 Release on Paramount+?

Much like Smile, the sequel is distributed by Paramount, meaning it will join the Hollywood giant's other movies on its own streaming service, Paramount+.

Looking back to Smile, the 2022 horror arrived on Paramount+ on November 15, 2022, 46 days after the movie released in theaters on September 30.

Once again taking a look back through Paramount's recent history, the studio's movies have arrived on streaming from 46 to 60 days after theaters:

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts : June 9, 2023 (theatrical) - July 25, 2023 (streaming): 46 days

: June 9, 2023 (theatrical) - July 25, 2023 (streaming): 46 days Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Mutant Mayhem : August 2, 2023 (theatrical) - September 19, 2023 (streaming): 48 days

: August 2, 2023 (theatrical) - September 19, 2023 (streaming): 48 days PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie : September 29, 2023 (theatrical) - November 14, 2023 (streaming): 46 days

: September 29, 2023 (theatrical) - November 14, 2023 (streaming): 46 days IF : May 17, 2024 (theatrical) - July 9, 2024 (streaming): 53 days

: May 17, 2024 (theatrical) - July 9, 2024 (streaming): 53 days A Quiet Place: Day One: June 28, 2024 (theatrical) - August 27, 2024 (streaming): 60 days

These ranging windows would place Smile 2's streaming release between Wednesday, December 3 and Wednesday, December 17.

Due to its recency and similar place as a major horror franchise movie, A Quiet Place: Day One may offer the best comparison point. As the prequel flick took 60 days to arrive on Paramount+, Smile 2 may follow a pattern similar to that and release around Wednesday, December 17.

Once Smile 2 is available to watch at home, fans will be able to take a deeper dive into its twisting spooky tale (the ending and biggest spoilers from which were explained to The Direct by the movie's director) just after the Halloween season.

Smile 2 is playing now in theaters worldwide.