Here's When Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie's Streaming Debut Is Now Expected

Thanks to a stellar run so far in theaters, fans may have to wait for Sonic 3 to race onto streaming.

On the back of the best reviews in franchise history, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has proven to be a box office smash.

The film, which pits Ben Schwartz's Blue Blur against Keanu Reeves as the edgy, grief-ridden Shadow, earned nearly $160 million worldwide in its first week in theaters, forcing even its competition to take notice — including Disney, which took action after major holiday play Mufasa stumbled out of the gate.

When Will Sonic 3 Be Released Online?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

As Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues its run in theaters, fans will wonder when they can watch the movie online at home.

Typically, Paramount movies come to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) roughly one month after their theatrical debut. This has been the case with other major releases from the studio, like Transformers One, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Mutant Mayhem, and (most recently) Gladiator 2.

Seven of the studio's last eight significant releases have hit digital storefronts precisely 32 days after first hitting theaters. If that pattern continues (which it almost certainly will), Sonic 3 could arrive on PVOD around Tuesday, January 21.

Sometimes, box office performance can affect when releases like this occur; however, Paramount has remained relatively consistent in its online release strategy, likely meaning Sonic 3 will follow suit.

Below is a full list of recent Paramount releases and their theatrical-to-online release windows:

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Theatrical: June 9, 2023 Digital July 11, 2023 (32 days)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Mutant Mayhem Theatrical: August 2, 2023 Digital: September 1, 2023 (30 days)

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Theatrical: September 29, 2023 Digital: October 31, 2023 (32 days)

IF Theatrical: May 17, 2024 June 18, 2024 (32 days)

A Quiet Place: Day One Theatrical: June 28, 2024 (theatrical) Digital: July 30, 2024 (32 days)

Transformers One Theatrical: September 20, 2024 Digital: October 22, 2024 (32 days)

Smile 2 Theatrical: October 18, 2024 Digital: November 19, 2024 (32 days)

Gladiator 2 Theatrical: November 22, 2024 Digital: December 24, 2024 (32 days)



When Will Sonic 3 Come To Streaming?

The date Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released as a streaming game is still a bit uncertain.

The movie is a Paramount Picture production, so it will likely arrive on the studio's in-house Paramount+ streaming service when it eventually comes to its pay-one window.

Over the last 18 months, Paramount movies have taken anywhere from 46 to 60 days to come to streaming after first hitting the big screen. If Sonic 3 followed this release strategy, a streaming debut sometime in mid-February 2025 is likely.

However, the Blue Blur may be ready to throw a wrench in these plans. As fans take in Sonic's latest adventure, in which he goes head-to-head with the dastardly Shadow the Hedgehog (read more about Sonic 3 spoilers), the movie is picking up financial momentum.

Sonic 3 looks like it could be one of the biggest Paramount movies since 2022's Top Gun: Maverick. A sequel has already been greenlit, and Sonic 4 (which The Direct predicted could adapt a beloved Sonic video game) is set for release in 2027.

While the movie may not hit the all-time numbers of that Tom Cruise sequel, strong box office performance could push Sonic 3's streaming release as Paramount seeks to squeeze every drop of juice from the hit video game adaptation.

Maverick took 227 days to come to Paramount+, significantly longer than much of the studio's recent fare. Sonic 3 will likely not take anywhere near as long as the Top Gun sequel, but the precedent has been set should Paramount want to extend Sonic's theatrical run.

Below is a list of recent Paramount movies and their theatrical-to-streaming windows for comparison:

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Theatrical: June 9, 2023 Streaming: July 25, 2023 (46 days)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Mutant Mayhem Theatrical: August 2, 2023 Streaming: September 19, 2023 (48 days)

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Theatrical: September 29, 2023 Streaming: November 14, 2023 (46 days)

IF Theatrical: May 17, 2024 Streaming: July 9, 2024 (53 days)

A Quiet Place: Day One Theatrical: June 28, 2024 Streaming: August 27, 2024 (60 days)

Transformers One Theatrical: September 20, 2024 Streaming: November 15, 2024 (56 days)

Smile 2 Theatrical: October 18, 2024 Streaming: December 3, 2024 (46 days)



Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is playing in theaters worldwide.