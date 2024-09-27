The new animated origin story Transformers One is now showing worldwide, but for those who cannot make it to a theater in time, there is already an indication of when the movie will hit home viewing platforms.

Transformers One stars Marvel regular Chris Hemsworth (read more about Hemsworth's Thor appearances here) and Godzilla x Kong star Brian Tyree Henry as Orion Pax and D-16, the two robots who go on to become Optimus Prime and Megatron, respectively.

When Will Transformers One Be Released Online?

Paramount

Transformers One received strong reviews from critics since its release in cinemas on September 20.

While audiences will not be able to pick up the Transformers One popcorn buckets at home, the film will eventually be available to watch on digital platforms following its theatrical run.

Paramount Pictures has yet to reveal the prospective online release date for Transformers One, but judging by previous releases from the studio, some estimates can be made.

Paramount films tend to launch online around one month after they are first released in cinemas, as can be seen by these previous examples:

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts : June 9, 2023 (theatrical) - July 11, 2023 (digital): 32 days

: June 9, 2023 (theatrical) - July 11, 2023 (digital): 32 days Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Mutant Mayhem : August 2, 2023 (theatrical) - September 1, 2023 (digital): 30 days

: August 2, 2023 (theatrical) - September 1, 2023 (digital): 30 days PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie : September 29, 2023 (theatrical) - October 31, 2023 (digital): 32 days

: September 29, 2023 (theatrical) - October 31, 2023 (digital): 32 days IF : May 17, 2024 (theatrical) - June 18, 2024 (digital): 32 days

: May 17, 2024 (theatrical) - June 18, 2024 (digital): 32 days A Quiet Place: Day One: June 28, 2024 (theatrical) - July 30, 2024 (digital): 32 days

Sometimes a movie's digital release date will be determined by its success at the box office, but given Paramount's fairly regimented track record, it seems likely Transformers One will follow the 32-day model like the other films from its studio.

This would most likely make Transformers One's digital release date October 22, 2024.

When Will Transformers One Release On Streaming?

For those who would rather wait for Transformers One to release on streaming services, there is an indication of when that may happen based on past Paramount releases:

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts : June 9, 2023 (theatrical) - July 25, 2023 (streaming): 46 days

: June 9, 2023 (theatrical) - July 25, 2023 (streaming): 46 days Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Mutant Mayhem : August 2, 2023 (theatrical) - September 19, 2023 (streaming): 48 days

: August 2, 2023 (theatrical) - September 19, 2023 (streaming): 48 days PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie : September 29, 2023 (theatrical) - November 14, 2023 (streaming): 46 days

: September 29, 2023 (theatrical) - November 14, 2023 (streaming): 46 days IF : May 17, 2024 (theatrical) - July 9, 2024 (streaming): 53 days

: May 17, 2024 (theatrical) - July 9, 2024 (streaming): 53 days A Quiet Place: Day One: June 28, 2024 (theatrical) - August 27, 2024 (streaming): 60 days

This schedule suggests that Paramount puts its theatrical releases on streaming any time from 46-60 days after its cinema release date.

If Transformers One is to receive a similar treatment, that would put its streaming release date at around November 19.

As for where it will end up streaming, Transformers One is a Paramount-owned property, so it would make sense that it ends up on the studio's in-house streaming service, Paramount+.

Transformers One is now playing in cinemas.