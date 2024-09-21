Cinemagoers can roll out and grab a wide variety of Transformers One-themed theater collectibles.

Transformers One follows the younger days of Optimus Prime and Megatron. Once almost like brothers, fans of the franchise will know the two bots as mortal enemies. The film charts their friendship’s tragic downfall.

All of Transformers One’s Popcorn Buckets

With Transformers One now playing in theaters everywhere, cinema chains Regal, Cinemark, and AMC have released a selection of popcorn buckets and beverage cups based on the animated film.

Holographic Square Popcorn Tub

This colorful container showcases Transformers One’s main characters and also features a pseudo-holographic effect when the LEDs inside the bucket are activated.

The item holds 100 ounces and costs $26.99 at AMC.

Drink Cup

Paramount

What is a big bucket of popcorn without something to wash it down? This drink cup is emblazoned with the distinctive likeness of Orion Pax, who will come to be known as the great Autobot leader Optimus Prime, and even includes a plastic topper of Pax in his alt mode.

The 22-ounce cup retails for $14.99 exclusively at AMC.

B-127 Popcorn Container with Lanyard

Paramount

In Transformers One, the small, yellow bot first known as B-127 and later, Bumblebee, cements his place as a staunch ally to Orion Pax aka, Optimus Prime. Fans can take home his likeness as a 100-ounce popcorn bucket.

Paramount

The container is available at both Cinemark and Regal and comes with a convenient lanyard attached to the side.

It is priced at $19.99 and can be purchased from Regal here.

Optimus Prime Head Drink Container

Paramount

Although it looks a bit cumbersome to sip from, this beverage vessel is molded in the shape of Prime’s head (minus his iconic face shield).

It can accommodate up to 32 ounces, costs $19.99, and is available to buy direct from Cinemark right here.

Orionly Pax Snack & Drink Vessel

Paramount

Much like the bot himself, this clever, dual-purpose Orion Pax drink and snack container is more than meets the eye.

The body can be filled up with whatever soda or other beverage that one wishes, while the head holds popcorn and other movie-time snacks.

With a total capacity of 64 ounces, the Pax container is priced at $29.99 and can be bought from Cinemark here.

Cup and Topper Combo Set

Paramount

This pair of 44-ounce cups have Transformers One’s main characters set against a Cybertronian background. What’s more, is that in addition to quenching one’s need for Energon (or soda), the drink containers can be topped with plastic figurines of B-127 and Orion Pax.

At $14.99 this set can be purchased from Cinemark here.

Foil Cup & Bumblebee Helmet Lid Set

Paramount

The fan-favorite Autobot scout is here to keep drinks safe from spillage as a plastic topper for this 44-ounce Transformers One-themed cup.

This item does not ship until early October. It is priced at $20.95 and can be pre-ordered from Regal right here.

Foil Cup & Optimus Helmet Lid Set

Paramount

One shall stand, and one shall fall, but hopefully, that does not mean this 44-ounce Autobot-topped drink cup will topple over. The vessel features a plastic cap in the shape of Optimus Prime’s robotic noggin.

It’s currently up for pre-order from Regal at the price of $20.95 right here.

Transformers One is now playing in theaters everywhere.