Transformers One does a great job of showcasing an evil turn for D-16 into Megatron.

The latest Transformers movie chronicles the origin story of Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Bryan Tyree Henry), starting with their solid friendship as Orion Pax and D-16, respectively, before eventually becoming sworn enemies.

Set in Cybertron, D-16 is a miner who works alongside Orion Pax. Together, they set out on a journey to find the Matrix of Leadership (aka the conduit for the power of Primus). What they found, though, changed the trajectory of their lives forever.

Why Did D-16 Turn Into Megatron & Become Evil in Transformers One?

D-16

In Transformers One, Orion Pax, D-16, Elita-1 (Scarlett Johansson), and B-127 (Keegan-Michael Key) uncover a dark truth that Iacon City leader, Sentinel Prime (Jon Hamm), is working together with Cybertron's invaders, the Quintessons in exchange for energon.

It is also revealed that Sentinel had removed all of the miners' transformation cogs, preventing them from accessing their full potential.

D-16 is enraged after learning the truth, especially after Sentinel also murdered one of the Primes he admired: Megatronus Prime.

This revelation sent D-16 into a path of murderous revenge, with him wanting to kill Sentinel Prime for his crimes and expose him as a traitor to all of Cybertron. Orion Pax, though, wants to bring Sentinel to justice properly.

In the climactic battle, Orion succeeds in exposing Sentinel Prime's true allegiance, but this is not enough for D-16 since he wants to end his life once and for all.

D-16 accidentally shoots Orion when he tries to save Sentinel's life. Instead of saving his best friend, he allows him to fall to his death into Cybertron's core, ultimately cementing his fall to the dark side.

He then kills Sentinel Prime in front of everyone at Iacon City while also taking Megatronus Prime's transformation cog. This is where he also announces himself as Megatron.

[ Transformers One Popcorn Buckets: AMC, Regal & Cinemark Merch Guide ]

What's Next for Megatron? His Rivalry with Optimus Prime Explained

While Megatron is busy announcing himself to the masses, Orion Pax emerges as a newly-revived Optimus Prime after the elders of Cyberton granted him the Matrix of Leadership.

The first battle between two former best friends then ensues, with Optimus coming out on top in their initial fight to dawn a new era as Cybertron's new leader.

Optimus then banishes Megatron from Iacon City while also telling him to take the High Guard (led by Starscream) with him.

Transformers One's post-credits scene shows Megatron forming the Decepticons, with the High Guard as his first batch of allies.

Megatron's turn to evil is because vengeance has consumed him, blinding him in ways in which he no longer treats Optimus as his friend anymore.

Still, there is a sense that viewers can understand why Megatron did what he did, considering how evil Sentinel Prime truly is.

Speaking with Variety, Transformers One director Josh Cooley explained that Sentinel Prime's ruthless persona helps allow fans to "sympathize more with Megatron" and it somewhat justifies his dark turn:

"The more that the ultimate bad guy is bad, that makes you sympathize more with Megatron because you understand where he’s coming from. And from the very beginning, I really wanted to make him somebody who you could understand where he’s coming from, so you feel that relationship more and it’s not just somebody who turns evil to turn evil."

While the majority does agree with Optimus Prime's way of handling justice, it is reasonable to assume that there is also a subset of Iacon City's citizens who also seek Megatron's vengeful ways, especially after learning the harsh truth.

The only problem is Megatron will not hesitate to kill if someone from his ranks opposes him, which makes him no different from Sentinel Prime.

Transformers One is now playing in theaters worldwide.