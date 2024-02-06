Here's when the 2024 Mean Girls musical remake is expected to be released online for digital purchase and subscription-based streaming.

The iconic tale of Mean Girls, made famous by the 2004 teen comedy starring

Lindsay Lohan, recently returned to screens in 2024 with a fresh adaptation taking inspiration from the long-running Broadway musical.

The 2024 remake came with a cast that mixed old and new, with fresh faces like Reneé Rapp coming into contact with original stars Tina Fey and Tim Meadows.

When Will Mean Girls Release on Digital?

Paramount

Now that Mean Girls has spent a few weeks in theaters, having started playing on January 12, many fans of the 2024 musical remake will be wondering when they can enjoy the flick from the comfort of their own homes.

While Paramount Pictures has yet to confirm an exact release date, an educated guess on when Mean Girls will be available for digital purchase on major platforms online can be made by turning to the studio's past.

Most of Paramount's biggest movies from the last year have come to digital around a month, specifically 32 days, after the theatrical debut:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - 46 days

- 46 days Scream VI - 50 days

- 50 days Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - 32 days

- 32 days Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - 32 days

days Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning - 90 days

90 days Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem - 30 days

30 days PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie - 32 days

If this trend were to hold for Mean Girls, the movie should be available for digital purchase around Thursday, February 13, give or take a few days.

When Will Mean Girls 2024 Start Streaming?

Paramount Pictures distributed 2024's Mean Girls, and, as such, it is expected to join the studio's other new movies on its streaming service, Paramount+, in the coming weeks.

To figure out exactly when that release will happen, the easiest option, again, is to examine Paramount's history of theatrical-to-streaming windows.

Looking at Paramount's major blockbusters from April 2022's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to September 2023's PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, almost all of them have come to Paramount+ around 46 to 50 days after debuting in theaters:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - 46 days

- 46 days Scream VI - 50 days

- 50 days Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - 46 days

- 46 days Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - 46 days

46 days Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning - 197 days

197 days Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem - 48 days

48 days PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie - 46 days

As Mean Girls arrived in theaters on January 12, the standard 46-day window should place its release around Tuesday, February 27.

However, the movie still could make its way to Paramount+ later than expected into early March or further, as shown by more drastic cases like Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning, which kept subscribers waiting over six months.

Mean Girls is playing in theaters now.