2024's Mean Girls musical movie can soon be watched in the comfort of one’s own home as the film‘s online release date was revealed.

Angourie Rice starred in the remake of the beloved 2004 high school movie Mean Girls. Rice took on the role originally played by Lindsay Lohan in the original, and Reneé Rapp and Tina Fey also appeared (read more about the full cast of Mean Girls here).

The film also had the added swerve of being a musical, which is something that the marketing didn’t lean too heavily upon.

According to a tweet from WhenToStream on X (formerly Twitter), the 2024 musical Mean Girls remake will be eligible for purchase on digital video-on-demand beginning on Tuesday, February 20.

This means Paramount has stuck to its now tried-and-true sequence of having most of its big movies go to digital 32 days after their theatrical debut. For Mean Girls, that debut was on January 12.

When Could Mean Girls Hit Streaming?

Now the question is when and where will Mean Girls inevitably stream?

For starters, the film will go straight to Paramount+. As for when it will arrive, though, it’s slightly more difficult to ascertain. But it’s worth looking at the data.

The amount of time between Paramount films' theatrical debuts to their arrivals on Paramount+ has been roughly 46-50 days, two weeks after it drops on digital, as evidenced below:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - 46 days

- 46 days Scream VI - 50 days

- 50 days Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - 46 days

- 46 days Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - 46 days

46 days Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning - 197 days

197 days Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem - 48 days

48 days PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie - 46 days

So, if this well-established (Mission: Impossible notwithstanding) pattern is adhered to by the studio, Mean Girls will become streamable on Paramount+ sometime around, if not directly, on Tuesday, March 5.

Fans will not need to wait long to catch Mean Girls again, be it on digital or streaming.

