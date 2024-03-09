Paramount Pictures' 2024 musical biopic, Bob Marley: One Love is not far from its online release date, leaving many to wonder when it will be available to stream.

Featuring Kingsley Ben-Adir as reggae music icon Bob Marley, the new film highlights his rise to fame in the 1970s and moves forward until his tragic passing in 1981 at only 36 years old.

More than doubling its production budget at the box office by grossing over $150 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo), One Love arrived to mixed reviews from critics and fans after hitting theaters on February 14.

The When To Stream X (formerly Twitter) page revealed the online release date for Paramount Pictures' Bob Marley: One Love.

The movie will hit digital storefronts on Tuesday, March 19, following a successful run in theaters around the world.

On that date, the film will be available for fans to purchase via Apple, Amazon, and Google among others.

In terms of timing, this marks a 34-day turnaround between Bob Marley: One Love's theatrical debut and its online release date, coming only above the studio's usual 32-day theatrical-to-streaming window for past releases.

When Will Bob Marley: One Love Begin Streaming?

With Bob Marley: One Love nearly matching most of the theatrical-to-digital windows for Paramount's recent movies, fans are wondering exactly when it will begin streaming on Paramount+.

Paramount's theatrical movies usually begin streaming anywhere from 46 and 50 days after hitting the big screen, two weeks after their online releases, as seen by the list of recent films below:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - 46 days

- 46 days Scream VI - 50 days

- 50 days Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - 46 days

- 46 days Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - 46 days

46 days Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning - 197 days

197 days Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem - 48 days

48 days PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie - 46 days

However, Bob Marley is in a unique place as more of a drama rather than genres that spend a little longer in theaters like action movies or family blockbusters.

This can be seen by the biopic's 34-day theatrical-to-online timeframe rather than Paramount's usual 32-day gap, even though it is a small difference.

With that being the case, a 55-60-day theatrical-to-streaming window could be more likely for Bob Marley: One Love, setting the prediction at sometime around April 10 or April 15 for this new outing to begin streaming.

Bob Marley: One Love is still playing in theaters, and it will be available for purchase online on Tuesday, March 19.

