A new featurette for Bob Marley: One Love was just released for fans looking forward to the upcoming biopic.

One Love is a story that celebrates Bob Marley's life and legendary music while taking audiences through his journey to become the icon he will always be.

The project stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the titular musician, and he's joined by talents including Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Tosin Cole, and more.

Bob Marley Gets a New Featurette

Paramount Pictures just released a brand new featurette about its upcoming film, Bob Marley: One Love, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The featurette, which features producer Ziggy Marley, historical advisor Neville Garrick, and producer Cedella Marley, can be seen below:

For those excited to see the story of Bob Marley, tickets are now on sale!

Bob Marley: One Love is in theaters starting February 14, 2024.