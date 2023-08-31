Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, despite its widely positive reviews, will make its way onto a streaming server soon for its online release.

Featuring an A-list cast of actors that included Jackie Chan, John Cena, Paul Rudd, and more, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem added a new chapter to the Ninja Turtles' storied legacy.

But while the reptilian quartet's new film shattered the record for the best Rotten Tomatoes score in Ninja Turtles history, still standing at a 97% Tomatometer rating, that positivity didn't exactly translate into huge box office success.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's Online Release Comes Soon

Paramount

The official X (formerly Twitter) page for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem announced that the new animated film will come to digital on Friday, September 1:

"from our sewer to yours. 'TMNT: Mutant Mayhem' comes home to Digital TOMORROW!"

This means that the movie will be available to purchase online on platforms like YouTube and Amazon starting Friday.

The online release comes just under one month after the movie first hit theaters on August 2, where it finished with only $137 million at the global box office. That is concerning, considering the film's reported $70 million budget.

Those box office struggles were likely due to Mutant Mayhem's heavy competition on the big screen, with films like Mission Impossible 7, Barbie, Oppenheimer, and even Haunted Mansion releasing in the three weeks ahead of the animated epic.

The big question now is when exactly the Ninja Turtles' new film will hit Paramount+.

Paramount's most recent release to begin streaming prior to Mutant Mayhem was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which came online on July 25, only 46 days after it initially hit theaters on June 9.

Before that, Jenna Ortega's Scream IV started streaming on Paramount+ and digital platforms on April 25 after coming to theaters on March 10, matching the same 46-day window that Transformers 7 had.

Spring 2023 brought Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which hit theaters on March 31. The adaptation of the hit tabletop game would then move to Paramount+ on May 16, again matching the same 46-day window as the other two films.

Damien Chazelle's Babylon also had a shorter window between its theatrical release (December 23, 2022) and streaming debut (February 21, 2023) at only 60 days.

Meanwhile, on the high end, the 2022 hit Top Gun: Maverick got an extended run in theaters as it closed its theatrical window at nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office, peaking as the 11th-highest-grossing movie in history. Tom Cruise's epic came to theaters on May 27, 2022 and hit Paramount+ on December 22, 2022, giving it a massive 209-day window.

When Will TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Begin Streaming?

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is in a unique situation considering its low box-office totals combined with its impressive critical response, with many seeing this film as one of the most entertaining of the year.

But with box office results likely being the biggest factor for Paramount, along with most of its recent movies getting an approximate 46-day theatrical window, this new outing could potentially have that same timeframe for a streaming debut.

Exactly 46 days after TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’s debut would be on Sunday, September 17, although the studio would most likely want to bring the film’s streaming release on a Friday for the coming weekend.

That would mean that Paramount would either look for a 51-day window by releasing the film on September 22 or a 58-day window by bringing it online on September 29, although its low box office haul could push the studio more towards the former.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is still playing in theaters worldwide, and it will be available for purchase digitally on Friday, September 1.