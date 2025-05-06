The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) franchise is alive and well, with a handful of new super-powered stories coming to the forefront soon.

This franchise was last seen with one of the 10 most anticipated movies of 2023, as TMNT: Mutant Mayhem made its theatrical debut that August. The animated film grossed over $180 million on a $70 million budget, and even to this day, it sits with a 95% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes based on critics' reviews.

Now, as Paramount moves into 2025 and beyond, there seems to be plenty of action on the horizon for Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, and the rest of the crew.

Every New TMNT Movie & TV Show in Development

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2

Paramount

Following the success of TMNT: Mutant Mayhem (behind an impressively star-studded cast), talks of a sequel quickly kicked up amongst fans and executives.

A few months later, The Wrap confirmed Paramount's plans to develop TMNT: Mutant Mayhem 2. The sequel is now confirmed to come to theaters on October 9, 2026, just over three years after its predecessor.

As of writing, there are no cast or crew confirmed to be involved, although the expectation is that most or all of the main cast of actors will be back to voice their roles once more.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 2

Paramount

Announced by Paramount (via Nick Alive), the animated Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series was renewed for a second season in early January. The show was developed for a younger demographic and became one of the most watched titles from Nickelodeon upon its 2024 debut.

This series is a direct spin-off from Mutant Mayhem, bringing back that movie's core cast of stars and serving as a bridge between the original movie and its sequel. The turtles are shown navigating their dual lives as teenagers and heroes as new dangers arise in New York City.

Season 2 is expected to debut on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon sometime in 2025.

Villain Spin-off Movies

Paramount

Confirmed by Deadline in February 2022, Paramount+ will develop multiple exclusive TMNT movies centered on storied Ninja Turtles villains. While the specific villains have not yet been confirmed, they will be characters who have not been seen on that scale before.

These movies do not yet have a specific release or development timeframe.

The Last Ronin

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Likely to be developed through live-action is a new TMNT project titled The Last Ronin, which was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter in April 2024. Tyler Burton Smith (who wrote the 2019 Chucky movie) will pen the script, with former Warner Bros. executive Walter Hamada serving as a producer with his 18hz production company.

This property will be unique as an R-rated TMNT project, which has not been done in past Ninja Turtle stories.

This story shows a totalitarian future version of New York City, where the Turtles and master Splinter are picked off and killed one by one by the grandson of the villainous Shredder and synthetic ninjas. Only one Turtle survives, vowing bloody revenge on the one who killed his family.

One mystery from the original comic book is who the one surviving Turtle is, as it was not revealed for a long time which one made it out alive.

This new movie does not have a production or release timeframe.

Untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Another report from Deadline set in stone a new untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie for Paramount Pictures.

Reportedly, Saturday Night Live writer/host Colin Jost and his brother, Impractical Jokers producer Casey Jost, are set to write the script. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Scott Mednick, and Galen Walker are also on board as producers.

As is the case with the previously-mentioned new project, plot details are being kept under wraps.