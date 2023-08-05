With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem officially released, here's who fans can expect to fill out this colorful cast of characters.

This latest incarnation of the titular Turtles has arrived to rave reviews, with many calling the Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg-produced venture the best Ninja Turtles film of all time.

Shortly before the first Mutant Mayhem film arrived in theaters, it was revealed that Paramount had big plans for this new take on TMNT, including a full-on sequel and at least two seasons of an animated TV series on Paramount+.

Every Actor & Character in TMNT: Mutant Mayhem

Nicolas Cantu - Leonardo

Nicolas Cantu

The pseudo-leader of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Leonardo (played by Nicolas Cantu) - the eldest Turtle brother - wields his signature sword and earns his brothers' respect as they took down the villainous Superfly. The first film ends seeing Leo enjoying high school life, as he tries to navigate his romantic interest in human friend April O'Neil.

Cantu is best known for his work on Netflix's Skull Island animated series and The Walking Dead World Beyond.

Shamon Brown Jr. - Michelangelo

Shamon Brown Jr.

Giving the Turtles their "radical dudes" branding is the youngest and most 'totally tubular' of the brothers, Michelangelo. Played by Shamon Brown Jr., Mikey is known for his nunchuck skills, propensity for pepperoni pizza, and desire to one day visit "Flavortown" with Guy Fieri.

When things get intense, especially as the brothers save the world for the first time, Michelangelo is the one the team relies on to clear the air with a zany quip or two.

Shamon Brown Jr. is a relative newcomer to Hollywood, having one other non-Turtles credit in the Showtime series The Chi.

Micah Abbey - Donatello

Micah Abbey

007 has Q, Spider-Man has Ned, and the Ninja Turtles have Donatello. Played by Micah Abbey, Donny is the tech guru/gadget guy of the group. Sporting a bow staff (or as he calls it in the movie, "just a stick") and loving all things video games and Japanese anime, Donatello isn't quite as rebellious as some of his brothers but still goes along with the Mutant-based fun.

Mutant Mayhem is Abbey's big-screen debut, after appearing in TV series such as Cousins for Life and Grey's Anatomy.

Brady Noon - Raphael

Brady Noon

The battering ram of the Heroes in a Half-Shell is Raphael. Brady Noon's Raph acts in direct competition with his brother Leonardo, preferring to burst into the room with his twin sais without thought rather than the more careful and measured approach seen from his older brother.

Fans will recognize Brady Noon from several titles including the R-rated comedy Good Boys and Disney+'s Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Ayo Edebiri - April O’Neil

Ayo Edebiri

Serving as the first human the Turtles learn to trust is Ayo Edebiri's April O'Neil. This high school news reporter is on the hunt to break the story of the year, helping to take down Superfly, and showing the citizens of New York that the titular brotherhood of Mutants can be trusted and can live amongst them.

Edebiri has worked in Hollywood for several years, working on major hits like Netflix's Big Mouth, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and the beloved FX series The Bear.

Jackie Chan - Splinter

Jackie Chan

The adoptive father and mentor of the four Turtle brothers is Jackie Chan's Splinter. After saving his four boys from the mysterious mutant ooze and becoming a mutant himself, this bipedal rat shuts his sons out from the human world. Living in the sewers Splinter teaches the boys the art of Ninjutsu, something they will eventually use to save the world from Superfly and his gang.

Jackie Chan is Hollywood royalty at this point, with movie credits dating back to the early 1960s. This master martial artist will be most recognizable to American audiences thanks to his work in films like Kung-Fu Panda, Rush Hour, and Around the World in 80 Days.

Ice Cube - Superfly

Ice Cube

Acting as the primary antagonist of Mutant Mayhem is Superfly (played by hip-hop legend Ice Cube). This hulking mutant fly is a product of the same mutating ooze that put the Mutant in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The film sees him acting on a plan for mutant world domination, as he attempts to turn every living creature on Earth into the same kind of DNA-spliced monstrosity that he is and overthrow humanity.

Ice Cube - while best known for his rap career both solo and as a part of the hip-hop pioneers NWA - has had quite the career in Hollywood, appearing in Boyz N Da Hood, Friday, and the 21 Jump Street films.

Maya Rudolph - Cynthia Utrom

Maya Rudolph

Playing the film's secondary big bad is Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Utrom commands the Techno Cosmic Research Institute (aka the TCRI), a dastardly government agency hellbent on collecting New York's Mutant population and "milking" them in an attempt to create a weaponized Mutant army of their own. After being evaded by the Turtles, Cynthia employs the help of the iconic TMNT villain The Shredder, teeing up Mutant Mayhem's upcoming sequel.

Maya Rudolph previously appeared as a member of the Saturday Night Live cast for seven seasons, as well as in films like Bridesmaids, Pixar's Luca, and Big Hero 6.

Seth Rogen - Bebop

Seth Rogen

Playing the villainous mutant Warthog Bebop is comedian and Mutant Mayhem producer Seth Rogen. While Bebop - and his mutant partner Rocksteady - are usually portrayed as straight villains in Turtles media, this latest take sees the character get to reform himself, moving in with the Turtles and Master Splinter.

Seth Rogen helped to write Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and has past credits on films like Superbad, the live-action The Lion King, and 40-Year-old Virgin.

John Cena - Rocksteady

John Cena

Taking on the role of Rocksteady is former WWE superstar John Cena. This mutant Rhinoceraus tags along with his grotesque purple-shade-sporting partner Bebop, serving as the muscle in Superfly's mutant army. However, alongside his wiley warthog friend, Rocksteady joins forces with the Turtles at the end of the film, helping to save New York and - in the process - humanity.

John Cena has been a part of several major franchises now, appearing in DC's The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, a couple of recent Fast and Furious films, and even Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie.

Paul Rudd - Mondo Gecko

Paul Rudd

Everything seems to be made better with Paul Rudd, and TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is no exception. Rudd takes on the role of Mondo Gecko, a mutant skateboarding gecko, who after parting ways with Superfly becomes good friends with the titular band of turtle heroes.

Rudd is one of the biggest and most widely beloved names working in Hollywood, taking on A-list projects like the Ant-Man franchise in the MCU.

Post Malone - Ray Fillet

Post Malone

Ray Fillet (a new take on the classic TMNT villain Ray) is played by music star Post Malone. This singing mutant stingray would much rather serenade the world with his name than take it over and doom humanity, thus resulting in his defecting to the Turtles' side in the battle against Superfly.

Post Malone is better known for his musical stylings, having been nominated for 10 Grammys, but he's also shown off his acting chops at times, appearing in projects like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Rose Byrne - Leatherhead

Another member of Superfly's mutant posse is Rose Byrne's Leatherhead. This shotgun-wielding alligator is yet another riff on a longtime Turtles antagonist. Brynes take on the character comes sporting her signature Australian accent as well as a red Crocodile Dundee-style Tilley hat and night-vision goggles.

Rose Byrne is best known for her previous comedic work, starring alongside major stars like Zac Efron and Melissa McCarthy in movies like Neighbors and Spy.

Natasia Demetriou - Wingnut

Natasia Demetriou

The cybernetically-enhanced mutant bat, Wingnut (as portrayed by Natasia Demetriou) makes an appearance in Mutant Mayhem, getting in on the animated fun. This incarnation of the character sports what look to be robotic armored arms, as well as massive eagle-like wings.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marks Natasia Demetriou's theatrical debut, with the English comedian having made a big splash on the hit FX series What We Do in the Shadows as Nadja.

Hannibal Buress - Genghis Frog

Hannibal Buress

Making a short, but sweet appearance in Mutant Mayhem is comedy legend Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog. This mutant bullfrog serves little purpose on Superfly's team other than for the group to make fun of his incredibly silly name.

Hannibal Buress can be seen in films such as Spider-Man: Homecoming and Tag alongside Jeremy Renner.

Alex Hirsch - Scumbug

Alex Hirsch

Alex Hirsch plays the mutant cockroach Scumbug, another member of Superfly's band of misfits.

Hirsch is best known for creating the popular animated series Gravity Falls, as well as voicing characters on the show including Grunkle Stan, Soos, and Bill Cipher.

Giancarlo Esposito - Baxter Stockman

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito plays the enterprising scientist Baxter Stockman in Mutant Mayhem. Thanks to his years of research on mutation and altering DNA, Stockman is the man responsible for not just Superfly and his gang of mutants, but the Ninja Turtles themselves. After a raid on his lab sends a vail of his mutating ooze into the sewers, the young turtle brothers find themselves covered in the stuff, thus putting them on the path to becoming the mutant saviors of New York City.

Giancarlo Esposito is best known for his work in mega-hits like Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian, and The Boys.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is playing in theaters now.