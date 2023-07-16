What We Do in the Shadows is back on FX with a massive cast of actors and crew set to take the spotlight in Season 5.

Following director/writer Taika Waititi's success with the What We Do in the Shadows movie from 2014, starring himself along with Jermaine Clement and Jonny Brugh, FX took the story to new levels with a sequel TV series in 2019.

Utilizing Waititi's signature brand of comedy with a brand-new cast of vampires and other characters in Staten Island, this series became a hit for the network. It paid homage to its film predecessor and brought in huge names for various roles, and it now looks to continue that run for at least two more seasons moving forward.

Every Actor & Character in What We Do in the Shadows Season 5

1.) Kayvan Novak - Nandor the Relentless

Kayvan Novak

At over 750 years old, Kayvan Novak's Nandor the Relentless is the oldest of the crew in this series, proclaiming himself the leader of the Staten Island mansion.

Throughout the series, he shows a comical interest in the 21st-century world, even, at one point, attempting to apply for American citizenship, although his vampiric nature always takes precedence over everything else.

2.) Matt Berry - Leslie “Laszlo” Cravensworth

Matt Berry

Laszlo Cravensworth is unquestionably the most sexually charged member of the core trio, consistently raving about his exploits over the past 300 years while also reminiscing on the personalities he's embodied through the centuries.

Taking on personas like the legendary Jack the Ripper and "regular human bartender" Jackie Daytona, Laszlo is never short on wild and wacky ideas for ways to live his life amongst both the humans and his fellow vampire housemates.

3.) Natasia Demetriou - Nadja of Antipaxos

Natasia Demetriou

Nadja is best known as Laszlo's good lady wife of multiple centuries, and she was also the vampire who bit him before they started their life together and found their way into Nandor's life.

She oftentimes expresses frustration with her housemates while venturing down a number of different avenues, even managing her own vampire nightclub in Season 4 - which doesn't turn out to be the most successful thing.

4.) Harvey Guillén - Guillermo de la Cruz

Harvey Guillén

Guillermo de la Cruz is Nandor's human familiar throughout the show, most of the time going through a great deal of annoyance with his master for all of the trouble that Nandor and the other housemates give him on a regular basis.

Eventually, Guillermo is actually revealed to be a descendant of famed vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing, proving to be an expert at killing vampires as he keeps working hard to protect his nightwalker family.

5.) Mark Proksch - Colin Robinson

Mark Proksch

Mark Proksch's Colin Robinson tags along with the core trio as his own kind of vampire - an energy vampire who feeds on humans by way of being as boring or annoying as he can possibly be.

He's also the only one of the group that can go about his business during the day as a "daywalker," although the other three vampires are constantly chiding him for his very nature and try to avoid interactions with him on most occasions.

6.) Kristen Schaal - The Guide

Kristen Schaal

The Guide started off as a supporting character who works for the Vampiric Council of Staten Island, although through the years, she works more closely with the show's core trio as she makes more appearances through the years.

She even helped run the vampire nightclub with Nadja as she helps change the Vampiric Council's headquarters into the location for the club, building a closer relationship with Nadja through that endeavor.

7.) Anthony Atamanuik - Sean Rinaldi

Anthony Atamanuik

Sean Rinaldi is one of the core supporting human characters in What We Do in the Shadows, living next door to the Staten Island trio and often interacting with them in his home and on outings across the state and the East Coast.

He's also one to see many of their more vampiric traits on occasion, meaning he often is hypnotized into forgetting many of their adventures together in order for the vampires to stay hidden from the world.

8.) Doug Jones - Baron Afanas

Doug Jones

Veteran character actor Doug Jones embodies the ancient vampire Baron Afanas, an on-and-off supporting character throughout the series who started off hell-bent on vampires ruling over the entire world.

Eventually, he ends up being seemingly killed by Guillermo after exposure to sunlight. Although he winds up surviving that incident before he gets his full body restored later in Season 4.

9.) Chris Sandiford - Derek

Chris Sandiford

Originally a vampire hunter in Season 2 when he met Guillermo, Derek eventually turned into a vampire himself in Season 3 after a raid that went wrong.

Derek got himself in trouble on multiple occasions by risking vampires' exposure to the public, although the last moment of Season 4 sees him and Guillermo discussing the possibility of him turning Guillermo into a vampire.

10.) Jean-Michel Richaud - The Sire

Jean-Michel Richaud

The Sire is the oldest known living vampire at over 8000 years old, having turned into a monstrous gargoyle-type being that was living in the Vampiric Council's headquarters until he escaped from his cell.

Wreaking havoc across New York City as the core trio did everything in their power to keep him from dying, which they thought would eliminate all vampires in existence, The Sire would join the group on occasion and learn new skills along the way.

11.) Gavin Fox - Frank

Gavin Fox

Having only appeared in three episodes of the show thus far, Gavin Fox plays the role of Frank, one of Sean Rinaldi's friends that gets together with him for the Super Bowl, the Atlantic City trip, and more.

12.) Andy Hull - Mikey

Andy Hull

Andy Hull's Mikey is another friend of Sean's that joins him for some of the more human social interactions in this series, meeting the Staten Island vampires on occasion.

13.) Emma McCoslin - Maite

Emma McCoslin

Emma McCoslin had one credited appearance in the series as Guillermo's grandmother, Maite, who fans saw at the mansion when Guillermo invited his entire family over for a get-together with the vampires out of the house.

14.) Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll - Trevor

Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll

Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll plays a minor role in the first two episodes of Season 5 as Trevor as the vampires run into him at a local mall during a night out.

15.) Jimmy Makris - Gus

Jimmy Makris

Gus is another minor character in the second episode of Season 5 played by Jimmy Marks, who is seen in a portion of Staten Island called Little Antipaxos, where Nadja goes to rediscover her roots.

16.) Johnny Solo - Nico

Johnny Solo

Johnny Solo won't be seen in What We Do in the Shadows until later in Season 5, although he's reportedly playing a character named Nico.

The first two episodes of What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 are now streaming on Hulu. New episodes premiere at 10 pm PT every Wednesday on FX.