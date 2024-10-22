Is Natasia Demetriou's Nadja Pregnant In What We Do In The Shadows Season 6?

Following What We Do in the Shadows Season 6's debut on FX, many are curious whether Natasia Demetriou's Nadja is pregnant in the show's latest season.

Alongside a house full of vampires, Demetriou's Nadja of Antipaxos is one of What We Do in the Shadows' central characters. Born sometime in the 1600s, the 500-year-old vampire has spent years in Staten Island with her housemates, hunting down humans to feed on while learning about their way of life.

Nadja is perhaps best known for her passionate and torrid love affair with her husband, Matt Berry's Laszlo Cravensworth, although he is far from her only partner in the series. Recent seasons have even seen her "adopt" a doll possessed by her human spirit from before she became a vampire.

Is Najda Pregnant in What We Do in the Shadows Season 6?

FX

Warning - This article contains minor spoilers from the first three episodes of What 'We Do in the Shadows' Season 6.

Following the first three episodes of What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 on FX, fans started asking whether Natasia Demetriou's Nadja is pregnant in the show.

Viewers pointed out that Demetriou's comedic character hides her belly behind various objects in these episodes, including walls, tables, and handheld props.

An interview with Vulture confirmed that Demetriou was pregnant in real life during shooting, as she even used belly-hiding tactics during their chat. She reflected on how she learned to "carry a bucket, carry a box, put a pillow on your lap, stand behind a fruit bowl," and more during Season 6.

While Demetriou was pregnant during filming, this is not a plot point in the first three episodes of What We Do in the Shadows Season 6. As of writing, it does not appear to be something that will be included in the story later, either.

This is far from the first time in Hollywood that a real-life pregnancy has been hidden on camera.

Ghosts Season 3 had fans asking if Rose McIver's Sam had a bun in the oven, although McIver's real-life pregnancy was consistently hidden and not utilized in the series.

Fans saw a similar development unfold in The Old Man Season 2, with Alia Shawkat's pregnancy being avoided from a plot perspective.

Will Nadja Get Pregnant in What We Do in the Shadows Season 6?

While Nadja and Laszlo's relationship is unquestionably the sexiest and most passionate in What We Do in the Shadows, the two have never discussed being parents. It could add to their already wild dynamic, but for now, a baby blood-sucker does not appear to be in the cards for the married couple.

It is also important to note that Season 6 will be this show's final season, ending the adventure after over 60 episodes and Taika Waititi's original What We Do in the Shadows movie from 2012 (read more about the cast of What We Do in the Shadows Season 5). It will also mark a change in episode count, reportedly bringing 11 entries instead of 10.

Thus far in Season 6, fans have not gotten too many new crazy developments outside of a new career path for Harvey Guillén's former familiar Guillermo and a new housemate for the vampires.

Otherwise, the first three episodes have returned to a classic trend: the vampires find different ways to torment their former assistant as he leaves the house. How the rest of the season plays out is still a mystery, but no matter what happens, there are sure to be plenty of shenanigans in store.

New episodes of What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 arrive every Monday at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on FX before streaming on Hulu the next day.