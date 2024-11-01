New episodes of Ghosts Season 4 have viewers wondering if Rose McIver's Sam is pregnant.

McIver leads a stellar cast of mostly spectral characters in Ghosts Season 4 as Sam Arondekar, a freelance writer who gained the ability to talk to ghosts. Across the first three seasons, Sam and the ghosts form unique bonds while living together in Woodstone Manor, and her husband, Jay, goes along for the ride.

While Sam and Jay's relationship has evolved over the last few years, fans have wondered whether they will eventually have kids. Thanks to an interesting real-world situation for McIver, there was even a tease of that development in Season 3.

Is Rose McIver Pregnant in Ghosts Season 4?

CBS

After the first episodes of Ghosts Season 4, the fandom wonders if Rose McIver (Sam Arondekar) is potentially pregnant. This mystery about Sam's possible pregnancy was also raised in Ghosts Season 3.

Throughout Season 3, McIver was definitively pregnant, which was hidden in the series' plot using various filming techniques. McIver was largely kept behind desks and other similar objects to hide her growing bump during the filming process.

Speaking with The Daily Beast, McIver revealed that she had given birth to her first child over the summer and returned to work on Ghosts 11 weeks later for Season 4. She also gave credit to her support system for helping her through this new process:

"It was early. It’s my first child, so I’m learning a lot. But everybody’s been great and incredibly supportive and wonderful."

Will Sam Get Pregnant in Ghosts?

While the Ghosts team has not shut down the idea of Sam and Jay becoming parents, that plot point does not appear to be in the cards yet. Like Natasia Demetriou's real-world pregnancy in What We Do In The Shadows Season 6, Rose McIver's baby bump was also hidden in Ghosts Season 3.

For now, the show has plenty of other plot points to focus on, including the Woodstone Manor's new restaurant and the shocking return of the Puritan ghost, Patience.

Should Ghosts be renewed for multiple more seasons in the future, there is a chance Sam and Jay could move toward starting a family. It would surely be interesting to see if Sam's baby is blessed with the same ability to speak with ghosts or if the child would have to experience an accident for that to happen.

The rest of Sam and Jay's family have been a recent plot focus (as seen in Ghosts Season 2, Episode 4, featuring Sam's parents). Fans simply have to wait for more episodes to find out if kids will be in the picture.

New episodes of Ghosts premiere on Thursdays on CBS at 8:30 p.m. PT and stream on Paramount+ the next day.