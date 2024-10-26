The Ghosts cast was on point as Sam's father came to visit in Season 4, Episode 2.

Based on the BBC comedy of the same name, the CBS TV series is back for its fourth season, putting a supernatural spin on the traditional sitcom.

Led by Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, the Ghosts Season 4 cast continues to expand, this time roping in Sam's father and his girlfriend, Diane.

Every Main Character and Actor in Ghosts Season 4, Episode 2

Utkarsh Ambudkar - Jay

Ghosts

Continuing to lead the series in Season 4 of Ghosts is one of the show's central living characters, Jay. Played by Utkarsh Ambudkar, Season 4, Episode 2, sees Jay dealing with the arrival of Sam's father and his new girlfriend, Diane.

The big point of contention with Jay's in-laws visiting comes when one of the ghosts at Woodstone Estate tries to force Sam's father and Diane to sleep in separate bedrooms. Trying to keep the otherworldly spirits a secret, Jay and Sam are forced to improvise as some terrifying things start to happen.

Ambudkar is best known for his work on Brittany Runs a Marathon, Free Guy, and Blindspotting.

Rose McIver - Samantha

Ghosts

Samantha and her family take center stage in Season 4, Episode 2 of Ghosts. Sam (played by Rose McIver) is one-half of the series' central living couple, who inherits a suspiciously haunted mansion in upstate New York.

Thanks to a previous accident that left Sam dead for three minutes, she can now commune with the dead.

In this particular episode, Sam's father comes to visit, with one of the spirits berating her dad and his girlfriend. Sam has to take the fall for some of their actions, making for some uncomfortable conversations between the two.

McIver's other work includes iZombie, The Lovely Bones, and A Christmas Prince.

Danielle Pinnock - Alberta

Ghosts

Danielle Pinnock brings to life Alberta Haynes, one of the titular ghosts haunting Jay and Sam's mansion. Alberta was a prohibition-era jazz singer until she had a heart attack spurned on by poisoning at a 1928 New Year's Eve Party.

The latest episode of the hit comedy sees Alberta concerned for Sam, leading a group of spirits in wondering why exactly Sam's father wants back into his daughter's life after being absent for so long up to this point.

Pinnock can also be seen in Young Sheldon, Tell It Like a Woman, and Solar.

Rebecca Wisocky - Hetty

Ghosts

Rebecca Wisocky's Hetty does not play a major role in the second episode of Ghosts Season 4, but she is still there providing her signature one-liners and bouts of raucous humor.

Hetty is another ghost haunting Woodstone Estate, being a descendant of the family that originally owned the property back in the 1800s. Hetty tragically died in 1865 by suicide, as discovered in Season 3.

Wisocky has over 80 acting credits to her name, popping up in The Mentalist, Devious Maids, and American Horror Story to name a few.

Brandon Scott Jones - Isaac

Ghosts

Isaac (played by Brandon Scott Jones) continues in Ghosts Season 4 as he asserts his dominance among the series' central cast of spirits. Fans have gotten to know Isaac since Season 1 as a former Revolutionary War soldier who met his untimely end mere days before the war actually started.

Season 4, Episode 2 focuses on the character in its B-plot as he recruits a couple of other local apparitions to help him evict the British Revolutionary Ghost, Nigel Chessum, with whom he had recently broken up.

Jones' previous credits include Isn't It Romantic, Renfield, and The Other Two.

Asher Grodman - Trevor

Ghosts

Asher Grodman's Trevor serves as the connective tissue of Ghosts Season 4, Episode 2's B-plot. He is the one who brings Isaac together with Flower and Thor in telling them they may be the solution to each other's problems of dealing with jilted lovers.

Trevor is the ghost in Ghosts who died most recently, meeting his end in 2000. He was a former fraternity brother and rampant partier who died after an intense rager where he took two illegal pills that induced a heart attack.

Grodman has previously taken roles on Succession, Chicago Med, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (which just debuted its new 2024 season).

Sheila Carrasco - Flower

Ghosts

Flower (played by Sheila Carrasco) finds herself in a complicated place in her supernatural romance in Season 4, Episode 2.

The deceased 1960s hippie has started a throuple with Thor and Nancy but now has started to think that she and Thor are better off just the two of them.

While Flower was not seen during most of Ghosts Season 3, she returned to her place as a series regular for Season 4.

Carrasco can also be seen in I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, #VanLife, and Leo.

Richie Moriarty - Pete

Ghosts

Richie Moriarty returns as Pete in Ghosts Season 4. Pete was a Boy Scout leader who met his end after a member of his troupe accidentally shot him in the neck with an arrow.

Episode 2 of the newest season sees Pete as the member of a trio of ghosts who overhear Sam's father talking about her, telling their living friend why her father left all those years ago and why he has not come back into her life.

Moriarty's other work includes What We Do in the Shadows (see more on the show's Season 5 cast here), The Tick, and Orange Is the New Black.

Devan Chandler Long - Thorfinn

Ghosts

Devan Chandler Long's Viking ghost Thorfinn (aka Thor) sees himself stuck in a romantic quagmire in Season 4, Episode 2.

After some time of dating both Flower and Nancy together, Thor and Flower have decided it is time to call it quits with Nancy.

Long's resume includes credits on Doom Patrol, Ambulance, and Bosch.

Mary Holland - Patience

Ghosts

Mary Holland's Patience joins Ghosts Season 4 as a new spirit added to the cast for this new batch of episodes. She is a Puritan ghost who has been hiding on the grounds of Woodstone and has only made herself known now.

Patience takes the spotlight in Season 4, Episode 2, taking issue with Sam's father and his girlfriend sleeping in the same bed despite not being married. This causes her to torment the couple in uniquely terrifying ways.

Holland's most notable credits include starring in Happiest Season, The Package, and Senior Year.

Dean Norris - Sam’s Dad

Ghosts

Dean Norris stars in the latest episode of Ghosts as a new addition to the series. Norris brings to life Sam's estranged dad who arrives at Weststone unannounced to visit, and hopefully reconcile with, his daughter.

Norris is probably best known to most for his time playing Hank Schrader in Breaking Bad, but also has credits on Terminator 2, Total Recall, and Remember.

Betsy Sodaro - Nancy

Ghosts

Nancy (played by Betsy Sodaro) is one of Ghosts' group of Cholera ghosts who sparks up a romance with Flower and Thor. However, everything comes crashing down in Season 4, Episode 2, as her two lovers seek to break up with her.

Sodaro's other work includes Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The To-Do List, and Hubie Halloween.

Román Zaragoza - Sasappis

Ghosts

Román Zaragoza's Sasappis is one of the core Ghosts characters — a Native American of the Lenape Tribe who lived in the 1500s.

After being tortured by Patience for much of the episode, it is Sasappis who comes to the rescue. The Native American ghost tells Patience she does not need to terrorize Sam's dad and Diane any longer as, in his words, the couple got married in the car.

Zaragoza can also be seen in Austin & Ally and Stumptown.

Melinda McGraw - Diane

Ghosts

Melinda McGraw guest stars as Diane in Ghosts Season 4, Episode 2, playing Sam's dad's new girlfriend who travels with him to reconcile with his estranged daughter.

Previously, McGraw has appeared in Mad Men, The Dark Knight, and The West Wing.

John Hartman - Nigel Chessum

Ghosts

Nigel Chessum (played by John Hartman) is one of the British Revolutionary ghosts introduced in the hit CBS series. While has been romantically entangled with Isaac but might have some bad news waiting for him the next time the two talk.

Hartman's may be familiar to fans of Young Sheldon, The Good Place, and Trial & Error.

Ghosts Season 4 continues with new episodes dropping every Thursday on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET and streaming on Paramount+.