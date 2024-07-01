The U.S. version of the hit sitcom Ghosts is lining up its Season 4 release.

Based on the beloved BBC series of the same name, the CBS TV hit introduced American audiences to the ghostly world of the supernatural comedy.

The series is set in a derelict house in upstate New York. After a big-city couple inherits the estate and moves in, they realize their new home is haunted by a cast of hilarious specters, who cause all sorts of hijinks.

When Will Ghosts Season 4 Release?

CBS

Season 4 of Ghosts has been confirmed, so a release is coming. It is just a matter of when.

Season 4 was officially renewed in March 2024 (via Deadline) before Season 3 had finished airing.

According to Ghosts star Asher Grodman (who spoke exclusively to The Direct about the new season), filming on the next batch of episodes is expected to "start kind of [in] mid-July-ish:"

"I believe that we’ll start kind of mid-July-ish, I don’t know exactly when. We’re not even done with Season 3, you don’t even know how Season 3 ends, so I can’t tell you if there’s Season 4 stuff coming! Because, trust me, the whole world’s about to flip for you, I think we’re gonna blow your mind at the end of Season 3."

Grodman's fellow castmember Richie Moriarty added to this mid-July start date, saying that production should then run "until roughly early February" (via Collider):

"So, we will start Season 4 probably mid-July-ish and then go until roughly early February, I would guess. But yeah, we don't have a schedule yet. We know mid-July is kind of our target date."

Season 3's premiere date was just two months after its production start date, meaning there is a chance Season 4 could sneak into the fall TV season.

With production set to start on the new episodes in mid-July, a similar two-month gap between the start of filming and the first episode's release would put the show's Season 4 release date as early as this September.

Who's Cast in Ghosts Season 4?

CBS

Much of the lovable cast of characters from Ghosts Season 3 will return for Season 4.

Leading the pack in this haunting TV hit will again be comedians Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Sam and Jay Arondekar.

The Arondekars are a New York City married couple who think they have won it big when they realize they have inherited a massive estate in upstate New York. Things are however turned on their head after they move in and find out their new home is haunted by ghosts.

This cast of ghosts has quickly ingratiated themselves with the couple with the likes of the charismatic Viking Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), former Continental Army officer Captain Isaac Higgintoot (Brandon Scott Jones), and so many more expected to appear as a part of Season 4.

There is also the potential for new ghosts to make themselves known in the latest chapter in the ever-evolving Ghosts story, but no new casting has been confirmed at the time of writing.

Below is the full cast expected to return in Ghosts Season 4:

Rose McIver - Sam Arondekar

Utkarsh Ambudkar - Jay Arondekar

Brandon Scott Jones - Captain Isaac Higgintoot

Richie Moriarty - Pete Martino

Danielle Pinnock - Alberta Haynes

Asher Grodman - Trevor Lefkowitz

Román Zaragoza - Sass

Sheila Carrasco - Flower Montero

Rebecca Wisocky - Hetty Woodstone

Devan Chandler Long - Thorfinn

What Will Happen in Ghosts Season 4?

Ghosts

Heading into Ghosts Season 4, fans can expect some exciting narrative threads from last season to be tugged upon.

Season 3 ended shockingly, teasing the potential reveal of a new vengeful ghost that has it out for some spirits haunting the Arondekar estate.

Known as Patience, she is the mysterious figure seeking revenge on ghostly characters like Isaac, Sasappis, and Thorfinn for leaving her in a spiritual hole when they first met her in 1895.

While the other ghosts seemed to emerge from the supernatural prison, Patience was left to rot in the great beyond, and now she is out for blood (or ectoplasm).

The angry spirit ended Season 3 by dragging Captain Isaac back into this ghostly hole, leaving fans to wonder if Brandon Scott Jones' former Continental Army officer will ever be heard from again.

Surely, as the series heads into Season 4, Patience will play a major part in the proceedings.

In a May 2024 interview with TVLine, Ghost showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port teased that fans will finally get to meet Patience next season:

Q: "You reference Patience in a previous episode and then she looms in the shadows in this finale. Will we actually get to see her and meet her next season?" Port: "Yes."

After Season 3 saw Sheila Carrasco's Flower Montero go missing, the Ghosts creatives assured fans, "It’s not going to be a repeat [of that story]," with Isaac now in limbo:

Port: "Well, it’s a little bit different. This year, we know who’s missing. Last year, the cliffhanger was, like, who is missing? No one knew that Flower actually did not get sucked off and was missing. We’re going to quickly know that Isaac is missing and who took him [and], immediately, be able to put the wheels in motion to try to get him back right away." Wiseman: "It’s not going to be a repeat of them looking for him for weeks and weeks."

They also teased the consequences of splitting up the ghostly couple Isaac and Nigel in the last season, revealing Season 4 will "[delve] into" Nigel's "lack of being with Isaac any longer:"

Port: "It’s also not just that they’re stuck on the property together. Nigel moved into the house. So that’s something we’re delving into as we start the season: This lack of being with Isaac any longer, what does that mean for Nigel’s status as a member of the house?"

The last open door the co-showrunners want to keep open concerns the recurring character Caroline Aaron's Carol. Carol was a big part of Season 3, as another ghost who died on the property no too long before the series' events (relatively, at least).

Port remarked that "there’s some unfinished business," and he would not "be surprised if [they] follow up on Carol:"

Port: "Well, I think there’s some unfinished business, for sure. Now, two people in the same family have died on the same property. She left behind a husband and a daughter and a grandson, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we follow up on Carol [next season]."

Ghosts is streaming now on Paramount+.

