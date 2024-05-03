Ghosts U.S. Season 4 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release? (Exclusive)

Ghosts received an update on its Season 4 production timeline and when it could air on CBS.

Inspired by the British TV series of the same name, the United States version of Ghosts premiered in 2021. The story highlights a married couple from New York (Sam and Jay) who move to the haunted Woodstone Mansion before a near-death experience allows Sam to see and speak with the ghosts residing there.

Before the conclusion of a shortened 10-episode third season in 2024, Ghosts was officially renewed for Season 4 in March.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Richard Nebens, Ghosts star Asher Grodman (who plays the ghostly Trevor Lefkowitz) provided an exciting update on Season 4's potential release schedule.

Grodman noted he and the team will "start kind of [in] mid-July-ish" for production. He also teased how the Ghosts team is going to "blow your mind at the end of Season 3:"

"I believe that we’ll start kind of mid-July-ish, I don’t know exactly when. We’re not even done with Season 3, you don’t even know how Season 3 ends, so I can’t tell you if there’s Season 4 stuff coming! Because, trust me, the whole world’s about to flip for you, I think we’re gonna blow your mind at the end of Season 3."

He admitted that he "[doesn't] really actually know that much" about Season 4 yet, but he would have avoided saying anything anyway so as not to spoil anything for the end of Season 3:

"I also don’t really actually know that much, but I won’t get into Season 4 stuff, I also wouldn’t even know how to get into the things that I’m excited for without giving anything away at the end of Season 3 because it’s just so, so good."

The series regular offered a small nugget of information about the end of Season 3, noting "some new ghost powers" and "new revelations about the past" in the last three episodes.

Referencing Sheila Carrasco's Flower leaving the series ahead of Season 3, he made it clear that will pale in comparison as fans will be "tortured waiting for Season 4:"

"You’re gonna get some new ghost powers, some new revelations about the past. One of the things that the show does is that, as the ghosts are learning about the present day and trying to figure out what’s gonna happen in the future, the audience gets to learn more about the past. We’re gonna learn a lot more about the past and what’s happened and what some of these ghosts have witnessed. Let me just say that, when Season 3 ends, you’re gonna be tortured waiting for Season 4, that’s all I’ll say. If you thought Flower getting sucked off was bad, ooh man, this is gonna….oof!"

When Will Ghosts Season 4 Release?

With Asher Grodman's reveal that Season 4 should begin shooting in July, the question now turns to when exactly these new episodes will debut on CBS.

Since Ghosts only began in 2021, its release schedule has been quite inconsistent due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2023 actors and writers' strikes.

During its lone "normal" year in 2022, Season 2 had a 22-episode schedule, which is typical of most network TV comedies. It hit screens between September 29, 2022 and May 11, 2023.

For Season 3's 10-episode slate, star Román Zaragoza shared an update on December 14, 202, that he had started filming, via Instagram. The new season then premiered on February 15, 2024, only two months after production started.

If Ghosts Season 4 has a normal production and release schedule like Season 2, the crew should have plenty of time to prepare new episodes for a September arrival.

Assuming it keeps a Thursday night time slot, fans are likely looking at a Season 4 premiere date on either September 22 or September 29, although more news on that will come later during production.

The first three seasons of Ghosts are now streaming in full on Paramount+.

